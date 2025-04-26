San Francisco 49ers Draft Jordan James: Perfect Fit, Contract Details
The San Francisco 49ers drafted former Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James with the No. 147 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. He waited until the fifth round to hear his name called, but he finds a home with the 49ers.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is known for his creative run schemes, and he now has a rookie running back as part of the 49ers' offensive arsenal. James joins a draft class selected by general manager John Lynch that includes Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins. He is the first offensive pick in San Francisco's draft class.
As a rookie, Jordan James' contract is expected to be worth $4,638,877, according to Spotrac.com.
NFL Network's Lance Zierlein drew comparisons to Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce due to his physicality and "compact frame and lower center of gravity." He's one of the heavier backs in the 2025 draft class at 5-9.5 and 205-pounds, willing to bulldoze over defensive backs while still having the ability to laterally cut quickly.
At the NFL Combine, Oregon's James ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, a 1.62 10-yard spilt, and had a broad jump of 9-9.
During his three seasons in Eugene, James continued to move up the depth chart and become more skilled as an individual player. He ran for a career-high 1,267 rushing yards and team-leading 15 touchdowns on 233 carries in the 2024 campaign. He was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten Conference after starting all 14 games for the Ducks.
"He's a guy that every single practice, him and I both challenge each other... when he plays he plays really loud, and I appreciate a guy who plays loud, brings the energy every single day, runs hard, runs tough. You know, he's that guy that has toughness.”- Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Jordan James
As a pass catcher in the backfield, James had a touchdown and 347 yards on 42 receptions throughout his career. The 20 year old has proven in Oregon coach Dan Lanning's program that he is a multi-dimensional threat ready for the next level.
"I thought he's done a good job snatching it and attacking it, and then when he's had opportunities to block, he's blocked hard."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Jordan James
The Ducks have already had six players drafted with defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (Pittsburgh Steelers), offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (Washington Commanders), tight end Terrance Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams), defensive lineman Jordan Burch (Arizona Cardinals), defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (Los Angeles Chargers), and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns).
Clearly, James has been practicing against a talented defensive front as the Ducks had three defensive lineman selected in the first three rounds of the draft.