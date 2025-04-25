Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Derrick Harmon Over Shedeur Sanders: 5 Facts About Disruptive Lineman
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers had been connected to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders but Pittsburgh drafted the disruptive Harmon instead.
Harmon was projected to be a first round draft selection and ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle, behind Michigan's Mason Graham, for most analysts. The 6-foot-4, 313 pound Harmon's draft stock has been on the rise since the NFL Combine, where he ran two 40-yard dash times under five seconds. Bleacher Report named him as "the biggest winner among the defensive tackles."
Below are five things to know about Harmon, including team fit, NFL comparisons, medical concerns, stats/accolades and notable quotes.
TEAM FIT
From Detroit, MI, Harmon fits in very well for the Steelers. Harmon is position versatile on the line in odd or even fronts. Powerful and tough, Harmon has massive upside in the NFL as a pass rusher and run-stopper. He led the country in quarterback pressures (55) among interior defenders and is clogs up the running game. Perhaps his biggest strength is his lateral explosiveness and massive hands
INJURY CONCERNS?
A report before the draft suggested that Harmon has been flagged for an injury that may cause his draft stock to slide. Harmon didn't miss a game over his final three collegiate seasons so it's unclear what the medical concern would be.
Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas shared NFL Draft intel that Harmon could fall in the draft because of an medical concern. Broaddus did not elaborate on what the medical concern is.
NFL COMPARISON
Harmon has been called ‘the next Cam Heyward’ during the NFL Draft process. Quite the compliment as Pittsburgh Steelers great Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler. Harmon said at the combine that he models his game after Heyward.
Harmon also was compared to three-time Super Bowl Champion defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two athletes posses very similar measurements such as their arm lengths (34 and 3/9ths for Harmon, 34 and 1/2 for Jones) and their 10-yard split (1.74 for Harmon, and 1.70 for Jones).
MAKES OREGON HISTORY
Harmon became the first Oregon defensive tackle to be drafted in the first round since Haloti Ngata went 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens.
As a first round draft pick, Harmon extends the Ducks' streak of consecutive drafts with a first round selection to six.
Harmon (2025) joins Bo Nix (2024) following Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020) as Oregon's first round picks.
STATS/ACCOLADES
Harmon dominated in his only season at Oregon in 2024 after transferring from Michigan State. Harmon racked up a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks while finishing the season with 45 total tackles (27 solo). Harmon also broke up four passes, forced two fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
As a redshirt junior in 2024 for the Ducks, Harmon racked up quite the resume, including:
- The Sporting News All-America second team
- FWAA All-America second team
- Associated Press All-America second team
- All-Big Ten second team (media)
- All-Big Ten third team (coaches)
- Reese's Senior Bowl Co-Defensive Player of the Week (Week 7)
QUOTABLE
I'm very versatile," Harmon said at the Combine. "I can play from the zero (technique) to the five. I feel like I put that on tape this year. I can play anything. Whatever teams need me to play. I feel like I can play mid front, a three-down front, a four-down front or the five tech. So, what a team needs me to play."
"I'm a dog," said Harmon at Oregon's media day. "I'm a greedy player."