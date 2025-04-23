No. 1 Overall Recruit Jackson Cantwell To Commit To Georgia Bulldogs Over Oregon Ducks?
The Oregon Ducks are in the running for the No. 1 overall class of 2026 recruit, Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell revealed on Wednesday that he has a new commitment date set. He will announce his commitment on May 13. It is between four schools; the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
The five-star offensive tackle is predicted to commit to Georgia, according to a new prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong. The Bulldogs and Kirby Smart are surging but Oregon isn't out of it.
Jackson Cantwell Sets Commitment Date For May 13
Jackson Cantwell posted on his X account on Wednesday morning that his new commitment date is set for May 13. He also said that he has an unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10.
“Sorry for the delays- had to make sure I did it right the first time,” Cantwell said. “Still deciding between the same list.”
Cantwell had initially had his commitment date scheduled for April 30, but decided to push it back two more weeks. Prior to his unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10, Cantwell will also be visiting Eugene again. He spoke to On3’s Steve Wiltfong earlier this month about why he wants to visit Oregon again.
“It’s an opportunity to check out Eugene one more time and to make sure Oregon is what I remember it as,” Cantwell said. “Also I haven’t seen a spring practice up there yet and seen a few other minor details, so it would be good to do so.”
Cantwell still has official visits lined up later this spring and into the summer; May 9 at Miami, May 30 at Missouri, June 6 at Georgia, June 13 at Michigan, and June 22 at Oregon.
Jackson Cantwell Player Profile
Jackson Cantwell is a 6-7, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Nixa, Missouri. Cantwell is rated as a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Cantwell back in July of 2024.
“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar atheistic profile and pedigree who’s an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack,” Brooks said. “Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latte with immense potential in that category.”
Brooks sees Cantwell as a starter for a big school that could end up being a highly graded NFL Draft prospect.
“Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect,” Brooks said.
In addition to being an elite offensive tackle, Cantwell also takes after his parents in track and field. Both his mother and father are former olympic shot putters. Cantwell was the Missouri Class 5 state championship in shot put and discus as a sophomore.