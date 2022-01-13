Skip to main content

Oregon RB Sean Dollars Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

Dollars returns to Oregon after entering the transfer portal multiple times.

Oregon running back Sean Dollars has announced that he has withdrawn from the transfer portal.

"After talking with Dan Lanning I've decided to take myself out of the transfer portal and stay at The University of Oregon," Dollars wrote Wednesday. "I'm fully committed to putting my focus on the team and seeing everyone in Autzen this upcoming season! #GoDucks"

On3's Matt Zenitz broke the beginning of the Dollars saga on Tuesday, first reporting that he had entered the transfer portal only to withdraw seven minutes later. Less than 30 minutes later, Dollars once again entered the transfer portal, and now Dollars announced himself his intentions to return to Oregon.

His return should be a big help for the Ducks' running back depth, as Trey Benson also entered the transfer portal Wednesday, while Travis Dye and CJ Verdell are still weighing professional options. 

Dollars suffered a significant injury in the spring and missed the entire 2021 season. He has 15 carries for 128 yards in his career, having redshirted in 2019 and playing in all seven games in 2020. He flashed his potential multiple times, including exploding for a 63-yard carry against Montana in 2019 and earning a good bit of playing time in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game against USC.

The former four-star recruit recorded seven carries for 52 yards in the Ducks' conference title-clinching win and entered the 2021 season with a chance to be RB3 behind Verdell and Dye, but his injury delayed his opportunity.

REPORT: Oregon RB Trey Benson Enters Transfer Portal

