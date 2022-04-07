The Ducks are nearing the halfway mark of spring ball. Here's the latest from the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields.

The Ducks continue to work their way through spring practice and were in action on another sunny morning in Eugene on Thursday.

The media portion of practice saw warmups, special teams work, 11-on-11 and some individual position group drills. Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On" was blaring on the speakers.

Here's the latest I was able to glean from Oregon's seventh spring practice, which had players practice in shorts and pads, as opposed to a fully-padded workout.

Personnel/Injury notes

This group stayed fairly consistent with what we saw on Tuesday. The main addition was veteran defensive lineman Popo Aumavae.

Other players that were limited at practice included:

-LB Justin Flowe

-DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)

-DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No pads)

-S Daymon David (No Pads)

-OL Bram Walden

-TE Cam McCormick

-OL Michael Wooten

The Ducks started practice by going through special teams drills. These drills included kickoff and punt coverage, as well as what appeared to be fielding squib kicks.

11-on-11

This portion of practice was very high energy and all the players and coaches had a sense of urgency to get where they needed to be and fast.

Quarterback Bo Nix saw the first reps of the day and was working with receivers such as Kris Hutson, Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton. The offensive line in Nix's group featured, from left to right, Steven Jones, TJ Bass, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu.

Nix led a successful drive that got the offense into scoring range and mixed in a variety of plays including a wide receiver sweep with Thornton, an intermediate pass to Franklin over the middle, and another pass to Thornton.

Ty Thompson led the second offensive drive and wasted no time connecting with running back Sean Dollars for a deep pass up the right sideline on a wheel route out of the backfield--a play that resulted in a touchdown. The other plays of the drive featured a short pass to Hutson that saw him reverse fields a bit to pick up extra yards.

Dollars got stuffed on a run play and the ball wasn't moved very effectively the rest of the drive.

Jay Butterfield saw the third reps, and those in attendance could hear Head Coach Dan Lanning yell "Take charge Jay" on the microphone. The drive was fairly short, but got the offense into scoring range. Josh Delgado picked up some short yardage on a sweep and Butterfield tossed a deep ball to Isaiah Brevard that fell incomplete.

Other Notes

Jackson Powers-Johnson was wearing a white jersey today, indicative of him working with the offense. Following the 11-on-11 period he was working with the quarterbacks and snapping the ball along with Forsyth and Walk.

