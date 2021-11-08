Ryan Walk to Miss Multiple Weeks, Jackson Powers-Johnson 'Ready to roll'

The Ducks offensive line has played at a high level all season regardless of personnel.

Oregon football has been hit by the injury bug throughout the season, but most of the injuries we've seen have been on the defensive side of the ball. However, starting offensive lineman Ryan Walk was injured during Oregon's win over Washington and looks like he'll miss some time.

"The good news on Ryan Walk it's not as bad as we thought," Mario Cristobal told reporters during his Monday press conference. "You always fear that season-ending injury. It's not season-ending, but it will take three to four weeks for him to heal up so we were very happy to receive that news."

Walk has been a huge piece of the Ducks' offensive line all season and spent almost the entire month of October playing center, stepping in for starter Alex Forsyth who missed the entire month as he battled back spasms.

Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead spoke highly of Walk and just how important he's been to this year's offense.

"He's a lot like Alex [Forsyth] in the sense that the guys all look at him," Moorhead said of Walk. "Such a great example. I think he's a consummate student athlete - you look it up in the NCAA manual it's probably there on page 1,752 but there should be a picture of Ryan Walk in there because he's for which it should stand."

It's never ideal to lose one of your starters for any amount of time, but fortunately for the Ducks they are positioned to welcome back one of their star freshmen for this week's game against Washington State.

"Jackson Powers-Johnson we feel is ready to roll this week and he practiced with us yesterday, so the timing of that ends up being good."

Powers-Johnson missed each of the last two games against Washington and Colorado after getting rolled up on in Oregon's win over UCLA in Pasadena. Powers-Johnson has seen extended time at the guard spots this season after being playing a lot of center in high school and serving as the backup center to Forsyth this year.

It's looking like Powers-Johnson should be able to slide in and occupy the guard spot vacated by Walk's injury, although it's not 100% certain which side he'll play on, as the coaching staff has rotated Steven Jones and even George Moore in at guard over the past couple of weeks.

Wherever he lines up, his return will certainly be welcomed following Forsyth's return to action last week against the Huskies.

More from Ducks Digest

Washington Huskies suspend Jimmy Lake without pay following loss to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE