Teams Return to Field for Warmups Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Oregon vs. Stony Brook is currently in a delay due to severe weather near Autzen Stadium.
With about 35 minutes left to kickoff (approx. 4:05 p.m.) fans were asked to exit out door seating and seek shelter due to severe weather after there was thunder and lightning near the stadium.
Oregon vs. Stony Brook was initially scheduled to kickoff at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.
The newest information is at the top of this story.
Teams Resume Warmups Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Severe weather near Autzen Stadium delayed kickoff time.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
Keep it here for all the latest from Autzen Stadium Saturday
GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
All the coverage you need for the Ducks' matchup against Stony Brook.
4:37 pm update: Kickoff will be at 5:07 p.m. 30 minute countdown on scoreboards has begun. Both teams are back on the field for warmups
4:35 p.m. update: Same message still on video board, fans still returning to their seats. Clock on scoreboards is set to 30 minutes but has NOT begun to count down.
The message on the scoreboards reads: "Lightning delay seek shelter. Pregame will resume 30 minutes after last lightning strike within 8 miles."
There is no official word on kickoff at this time.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.