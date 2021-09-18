Teams Resume Warmups Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

September 18, 2021
Teams Return to Field for Warmups Ahead of No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook

The Ducks and Seawolves will have to wait a bit longer for kickoff.
Oregon vs. Stony Brook is currently in a delay due to severe weather near Autzen Stadium. 

With about 35 minutes left to kickoff (approx. 4:05 p.m.) fans were asked to exit out door seating and seek shelter due to severe weather after there was thunder and lightning near the stadium. 

Oregon vs. Stony Brook was initially scheduled to kickoff at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. 

The newest information is at the top of this story.

4:37 pm update: Kickoff will be at 5:07 p.m. 30 minute countdown on scoreboards has begun. Both teams are back on the field for warmups

4:35 p.m. update: Same message still on video board, fans still returning to their seats. Clock on scoreboards is set to 30 minutes but has NOT begun to count down.

The message on the scoreboards reads: "Lightning delay seek shelter. Pregame will resume 30 minutes after last lightning strike within 8 miles."

There is no official word on kickoff at this time.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. 

