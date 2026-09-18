Teitum Tuioti Doubles Down on Hardest Quarterback to Tackle in Oregon Ducks Career

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks boast several veterans in their defensive line-up, with senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti shining bright against the Boise State Broncos for the season-opener, clocking in six total tackles (three solo tackles), one sack, two tackles, and four quarterback hurries during a game that also included a twinge of family rivalry with linebacker Mana Tuioti on the Broncos.

Though Tuioti is a true force for the Ducks, there are some athletes talented enough to evade his tackles, which the senior shared in a preseason tell-all.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti pressures Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Teitum Tuioti Reveals Which Athlete Was Hardest To Tackle

"I would say though, for a scrambling quarterback, and I remember, it was Caleb Williams," Tuioti said during a CBS Sports conversation between him, fellow senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

"That game, bro. Okay, I got him one time. But I'm saying overall, the whole game bro - he was like - it was weird because we would rush, and then he would step up in the pocket. We'd spin back and the next thing you know he's back out. I spin back, I'm like, bro, I'm just spinning in cirlces trying to chase this man down for 10 seconds," Tuioti added.

.@OregonFootball's Teitum Tuioti says Caleb Williams is the toughest QB to take down that he's faced in his career 💨 pic.twitter.com/uQ3dpYqmZY — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 11, 2026

Teitum Tuioti's Freshman Imprint

Tuioti was referencing the 2023 match-up with Williams helming the USC Trojans. Williams finished with 291 yards and one touchdown in the air, but the Ducks took the win at Autzen Stadium 36-27. Tuioti, a true freshman at the time, walked away from that Duck win with only one total and solo tackle, but the impression of that game stuck with the now-leader on the Oregon defense.

That same season, Tuioti clocked in 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup, carving out a spot for himself on a then-veteran defense.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts with linebacker Devon Jackson (26) after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teitum Tuioti's Leadership At Oregon

Since that game and Tuioti's freshman season, the Laie, Hawaii, native went on to start a combined 29 games over his proceeding two seasons. In 2026, as a Walter Camp Preseason All-America first team pick, Tuioti looks to lead a successful pass-rush effort, which disappointed in Oregon's upset loss to Oklahoma State, failing to log a sack.

However, the defensive line's performance was one of the late highlights of Oregon's 34-27 near-win against the Boise State Broncos to open up the Ducks' regular season slate.

"I thought we rushed with power, but also some awareness there in the second half," Lanning said about the defense against the Broncos. "I thought Coach Hampton did a good job of dialing up some pressures, too, to give those guys some opportunities. They, in some ways, refused to participate in the pass-rush game by having chippers and some guys that were really aware of it."

With Tuioti going to be tasked with tackling top-notch talent quarterbacks like Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Michigan's Bryce Underwood, Illinois' Katin Houser, and Washington's Demond Williams Jr., there's a chance one of those names may replace Williams, but two seasons since that USC match-up, Tuioti has learned a thing or two since then.

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