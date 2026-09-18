Teitum Tuioti Doubles Down on Hardest Quarterback to Tackle in Oregon Ducks Career
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks boast several veterans in their defensive line-up, with senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti shining bright against the Boise State Broncos for the season-opener, clocking in six total tackles (three solo tackles), one sack, two tackles, and four quarterback hurries during a game that also included a twinge of family rivalry with linebacker Mana Tuioti on the Broncos.
Though Tuioti is a true force for the Ducks, there are some athletes talented enough to evade his tackles, which the senior shared in a preseason tell-all.
Teitum Tuioti Reveals Which Athlete Was Hardest To Tackle
"I would say though, for a scrambling quarterback, and I remember, it was Caleb Williams," Tuioti said during a CBS Sports conversation between him, fellow senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, and senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
"That game, bro. Okay, I got him one time. But I'm saying overall, the whole game bro - he was like - it was weird because we would rush, and then he would step up in the pocket. We'd spin back and the next thing you know he's back out. I spin back, I'm like, bro, I'm just spinning in cirlces trying to chase this man down for 10 seconds," Tuioti added.
Teitum Tuioti's Freshman Imprint
Tuioti was referencing the 2023 match-up with Williams helming the USC Trojans. Williams finished with 291 yards and one touchdown in the air, but the Ducks took the win at Autzen Stadium 36-27. Tuioti, a true freshman at the time, walked away from that Duck win with only one total and solo tackle, but the impression of that game stuck with the now-leader on the Oregon defense.
That same season, Tuioti clocked in 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup, carving out a spot for himself on a then-veteran defense.
Teitum Tuioti's Leadership At Oregon
Since that game and Tuioti's freshman season, the Laie, Hawaii, native went on to start a combined 29 games over his proceeding two seasons. In 2026, as a Walter Camp Preseason All-America first team pick, Tuioti looks to lead a successful pass-rush effort, which disappointed in Oregon's upset loss to Oklahoma State, failing to log a sack.
However, the defensive line's performance was one of the late highlights of Oregon's 34-27 near-win against the Boise State Broncos to open up the Ducks' regular season slate.
"I thought we rushed with power, but also some awareness there in the second half," Lanning said about the defense against the Broncos. "I thought Coach Hampton did a good job of dialing up some pressures, too, to give those guys some opportunities. They, in some ways, refused to participate in the pass-rush game by having chippers and some guys that were really aware of it."
With Tuioti going to be tasked with tackling top-notch talent quarterbacks like Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Michigan's Bryce Underwood, Illinois' Katin Houser, and Washington's Demond Williams Jr., there's a chance one of those names may replace Williams, but two seasons since that USC match-up, Tuioti has learned a thing or two since then.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.