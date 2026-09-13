Analyzing Oregon Ducks' Offensive Line After Oklahoma State Loss

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks ran into a buzzsaw on the road with a 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With the Cowboys' defense amassing 73 total tackles, three quarterback hurries, and four sacks for 19 lost Oregon yards, a question that remains from this match-up is quite simple: what happened with Oregon's offensive line?

Getting to the bottom of this question unveils a few lingering injuries, confusion in the play-calling, and a clear need for a re-evaluation in terms of personnel.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Starting Offensive Line Against Oklahoma State

Left tackle: Ziyare Addison

Left guard: Trent Ferguson

Center: Iapani Laloulu

Right guard: Dave Iuli

Right tackle: Fox Crader

With swap-ins from Tommy Tofi and Kawika Rogers at the tackle positions, it did not seem to remedy this situation.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Addresses Offensive Line Mistakes

In his postgame press conference, Lanning spoke about the struggles specifically in run-blocking for the offensive line, which totaled 90 yards of rushing the entire game (for reference, sophomore running back Jordon Davison clocked in 90-yards rushing himself in last week's Boise State game).

"Yeah, I think we have to improve in the run game. We have to find more creative ways to be able to run the ball," Lanning said. "Obviously, we had some guys who got banged up as well. Trent got banged up. Doug (Utu) wasn't really able to go today. So we have to evaluate that and continue to make sure that we can figure out our strengths and figure out what we're able to do at a high level when it comes to running the ball."

Lanning's comments indicate that, especially at the guard positions, switching in younger athletes might have contributed to the persisting issues.

Veterans Making Costly Mistakes

These struggles can't be pinned on one offensive lineman, but there were penalties that continued to plague the Ducks' trenches that showed some unusual cracks. For example, at the start of the second quarter, senior center Laloulu was called for a holding infraction on a first down that set the Ducks back 10 yards.

Laloulu also was penalized for an illegal snap the week before against Boise State at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Until this year, Laloulu's re-built offensive line of season's past have been made up of a majority veteran linemen (think of seniors in tackle Alex Harkey, senior tackle Isaiah World, senior interior lineman Emmanuel Pregnon in 2025). Perhaps, communication is rocky due to the in-game inexperience of a majority of the members in the trenches.

Oregon’s Anthony Jones Jr., left, and offensive lineman Fox Crader, right, square off during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Right Tackle

Going into the 2026 season, junior Fox Crader seemed to be one of the leaders of this offensive line group, graduating from being a relief tackle in 2025 to a main player on the exterior. However, his performance at right tackle during this Oklahoma State loss left several question marks, especially after having a mixed bag against Boise State (in particular, Crader had a good rep during Dakorien Moore's 62-yard touchdown pass the week prior).

Dante Moore incomplete on 4th down.. pic.twitter.com/dDZqUe4Qeq — FD (@flooduck) September 12, 2026

The second-to-last drive highlights a moment where Crader was confused by the offensive play calling. During a fourth down and eight yard conversion attempt (the Ducks were 0-3 on fourth down attempts, the same statistics against Boise State) Crader completely misses a blitzing Cowboys defender off the snap, applying extra pressure to Moore who ended up throwing away the football and turning over the ball to the Cowboys on downs.

Especially in the second half, Crader continued to get beat off the block, leading to some serious openings on the left side of the pocket. Perhaps, Crader isn't used to the right side of the trenches (his lateral steps off the three point stance could be an indicator of this) with a majority of his relief reps in 2025 being at the left side.

Oklahoma State's Jerry Lawson (92) sacks Oregon's Dierre Hill Jr. (6) second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking Of The Fourth Quarter Offensive Line Issues

There's another play that illustrates the vulnerability on both exterior line positions with Crader and Addison. Prior to Crader's inability to block the blitz, both he and Addison were beat on the line by Oklahoma State in a third down and six yards to go situation on Oregon's own 29-yard line.

Both Oregon OTs get beat. Addison gets his hands swiped and Crader is late off the ball pic.twitter.com/RSYFUXbSv8 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) September 12, 2026

Highlighted by offensive line analyst Landon Tengwall, Addison's hands are batted away and Crader is late off the snap allowing senior James Williams (Crader's man) to reach Moore and hold the quarterback as junior Keviyan Huddleston (Addison's man) executes the sack, bringing up fourth down, a loss of five yards for Oregon, and a following delay of game call that stalled the Ducks' offensive momentum even further. Two back-to-back offensive line issues dismantling the Ducks' drives isn't a wake up call, it's an open wound.

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Perspective

If the issues at tackle were observed by Duck fans, those two sore spots on the exterior were certainly a factor in Oklahoma State's game plan. Senior linebacker Tate Romney shared postgame that the defensive line consistently won their one-on-ones, with the Ducks' offensive line potentially queuing the Cowboys into Oregon's intentions for the upcoming play.

“We were noticing earlier in the week that their offensive line had tendencies that helped us key into run [or] pass and a couple areas we could take advantage of and obviously our defensive line was keyed into that. That was one big thing that gave us a big advantage," Romney said.

For Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris, playing fast was the biggest emphasis bestowed upon the Cowboys' defensive line, likely because of this lapse in communication on the Ducks' offensive line. By playing fast, it's hard for less-game-worn linemen (especially on the exterior) to pick up communication from the center and execute out of three point.

"Keys?" Morris said postgame. "We pushed the pocket. We got around the edge. We got some key sacks. They went for a lot of fourth downs and in longer fourth-down situations. That was a little bit ironic, I thought, just in those situations. I think he was trying to get something going and get some of the momentum on offense. And credit to our defense for making those key stops and getting it back to our offense."

Perhaps, Lanning and crew calling more daring fourth down plays would have worked with one of the past veteran-filled offensive lines, but Laloulu and Iuli (who's likely still bouncing back from his torn tricep injury suffered during the Orange Bowl last season) may be struggling to make sure each of the younger linemen execute their assignments.

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Potential Solutions for Oregon Ducks Offensive Line

Though not as consequential to the Ducks' overall season record, this haphazard offensive line performance brings up visions of the 2024 season, where the starting line that got the stamp of approval during fall camp struggled in a 24-14 close game against the Idaho Vandals and then a 37-34 nail-biter against the Boise State Broncos before finding the rotation that worked against Oregon State in Corvallis.

Oregon has a game-ready problem in the trenches, since a majority of these linemen (outside of Laloulu, Iuli, and Bennett at Yale) have not seen significant starting time. Terry himself admitted that the mostly-transfer-laden offensive line of 2025 was installed to give his younger athletes more time to mature. Plus, those previously unknown injuries may have had more of an impact than fans could assess.

Some new blood like giving lineman Kawika Rodgers more snaps, installing Michael Bennett more, or allowing freshmen Immanuel Iheancho or Tommy Tofi more significant snaps could help solve some of Oregon's problems along the offensive line.

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