Oregon Star Teitum Tuioti Speaks Openly About Chris Hampton

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti was a key part of the Ducks' success on defense a season ago, creating a duo off the edge alongside fellow Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. Alongside Tuioti and Uiagalelei, Ducks defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington also decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene.

Uiagalelei had his turn at Big Ten Media Days a season ago, and Tuioti received the nod heading into the fall. As a result, Tuioti was asked about the pressure Oregon faces with the entire starting defensive line returning, as well as quarterback Dante Moore and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, to name a few pieces on offense.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44), quarterback Dante Moore (5) and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) take the field prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Teitum Tuioti Said at Big Ten Media Days

Tuioti shared some of his thoughts on Oregon's new defensive coordinator, Chris Hampton, while at Big Ten Media Days:

"This year, we're excited about it. We're excited for Coach Hamp to lead us as a defense, and we're excited as a defense to just showcase what we have. We have a very experienced defense. We have a team of veterans on defense, and we got guys that are really competitive. So we're excited for us defensive players to showcase what we have for this year," said Tuioti.

When asked what the most important thing that the Ducks need to do in order to achieve their national title goals, Tuioti, the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, spoke like a true coach's son.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, left, and his son outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We gotta enjoy the process this year. Obviously there's a lot of talk, there's a lot of things going on, man. But we got a team that's excited to play for each other. As long as we take the step by step processes and go day by day, we gon' be just fine and we're gonna get the outcome we want," Teitum Tuioti said.

Oregon Ducks Outlook in 2026

The expectation for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2026 is to contend for a national title as they have in the past two seasons. Oregon has earned two consecutive bids to the College Football Playoff, but Lanning and company have lost to the eventual national champion in the last two seasons.

Will veteran leaders like Tuioti be able to help push Oregon over the edge?

The Ducks' defense looks to be formidable with the aforementioned defensive line, followed by a secondary that features breakout cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota transfer Koi Perich at safety. The depth of Oregon's linebacker group may be called into question, but the defense is expected to be one of the top units in the country.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason? The Ducks get to practice against an offense led by Moore and targets like tight end Jamari Johnson.

Tuioti spoke about facing both of those guys and the Oregon offense in practice while at Big Ten Media Days:

"Both of them are really talented, man. And going against Jamari? Really hard to tackle, I'll tell you one thing. . . . Shifty, man. We do one-on-ones all the time, and he's just killin' me out there. But it definitely makes me better, man. I'm appreciative to go against these two," said Tuioti.

Tuioti will have to keep facing Johnson and Moore and the rest of the Ducks' offense in practice until Oregon opens the season against Boise State on Sept. 5.

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