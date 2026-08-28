Three Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling in Fall Camp
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Falling: Ify Obidegwu | Junior | Cornerback
Though junior cornerback Ify Obidegwu started for the Ducks all of last season, clocking in 13 game appearances (two post-season) with 24 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, one interception, and six passes defended, it seems his biggest obstacle to tackle is the talent of sophomore Na'eem Offord. Plus, Obidegwu does bring a history of penalties from the 2025 season as well (arguably, some undeserved).
Offord and Obidegwu have pushed each other throughout fall camp, however, Offord's success during the off-season may be offering significant competition for the once-starter in terms of the outside corner. For the field corner, sophomore Brandon Finney Jr. might also come into play, bringing more competition for Obidegwu.
"He's proving to be a guy that can play significant snaps as long as he continues to improve because his skill set is so unique," Lanning said of Offord during a fall camp media availability. "He's long, he has great speed, challenges the ball, he's physical. All those things are really showing up for him so far in fall camp."
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.