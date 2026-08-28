Three Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling in Fall Camp

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Falling: Ify Obidegwu | Junior | Cornerback

Though junior cornerback Ify Obidegwu started for the Ducks all of last season, clocking in 13 game appearances (two post-season) with 24 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, one interception, and six passes defended, it seems his biggest obstacle to tackle is the talent of sophomore Na'eem Offord. Plus, Obidegwu does bring a history of penalties from the 2025 season as well (arguably, some undeserved).

Offord and Obidegwu have pushed each other throughout fall camp, however, Offord's success during the off-season may be offering significant competition for the once-starter in terms of the outside corner. For the field corner, sophomore Brandon Finney Jr. might also come into play, bringing more competition for Obidegwu.

"He's proving to be a guy that can play significant snaps as long as he continues to improve because his skill set is so unique," Lanning said of Offord during a fall camp media availability. "He's long, he has great speed, challenges the ball, he's physical. All those things are really showing up for him so far in fall camp."

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