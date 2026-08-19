Dan Lanning Weighs in on Oregon’s Backup Quarterback Battle

Though the No. 2 Oregon Ducks welcome quite a bit of buzz in fall camp, including the highest AP Poll preseason ranking in program history, coach Dan Lanning kept answers short in terms of listening to outside noise.

However, inside the program, Lanning and staff determine which athletes can "do their job" to the extent of their roster placement. That includes which quarterback in the six-deep room will back up returning starter and highly-touted senior Dante Moore.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Comments On Back Up Quarterback Battle

After Tuesday's practice, Lanning talked about the knowns and unknowns when it comes to evaluating the rest of the quarterback corps. Of course, there's Nebraska junior transfer Dylan Riaola, but there's also Moore's previous back-up in fifth-year senior Brock Thomas, plus sophomore Akili Smith Jr., incoming junior Ryder Hayes, and Salem, Oregon, native freshman TC Manumaleuna.

"They'll continue to compete all the way through," Lanning said. "There are some places where it's pretty apparent. You say, 'Okay, Dante has played a lot of snaps. It's really clear what he looks like.' But I would argue there are very few guys who should be comfortable in their roles on our team because you've got to pay rent every single day in football. Everything adds up. Every piece matters."

Lanning's statement mirrors the same mentality he's preached since joining the team in 2022. There's always competition coming for all spots on the roster whether it be from high school recruits or the transfer portal. Lanning's "if you're good enough, you're old enough," saying for younger athletes has often times hinted at that reality.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What The Ducks Need In A Backup Quarterback

Ducks quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai spoke to what he, Lanning, and the Ducks are looking for in terms of a backup quarterback on Monday, detailing that the coaching staff selected each quarterback on their roster for the unique ways they manuver an offense.

Ka'ai remarked that knowing the complicated Oregon scheme is part of the recipe, alongside arm strength, which he conceded that all five of his potential back-ups possess (or at least Raiola, Thomas, and Smith, which he named for their progress individually and seem to be the front-runners).

"So, what are you looking for in a backup quarterback?" Ka'ai said on Monday. "Who is most consistent? Who can go out there and consistently move the ball down the field? That's the name of the game. Who can score points? Who can move the ball down the field?"

"It's the walkthrough. It's in the meeting room," Lanning said of his expectations. "It's out there on the field. You assess it all and evaluate it all, and then the staff makes the best decision moving forward. We've got great competition in that room. We've got great competition in a lot of rooms. Again, for me, the goal of fall camp is to find how many guys are above the line and are playing really winning football."

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Current Quarterback Room

When it comes to the competition to back up Moore, eyes should be on Raiola, Thomas, and Smith. Ka'ai did compliment Smith on his arm strength and commitment to learning Oregon's detailed playbook and his adaptability to finding a learning path right for him, but the Ducks also have two candidates with in-game experience.

Thomas, who played in six games last season, clocked in 130 yards and went 12-16 in the passing game for a single touchdown against Wisconsin. He also punched in 17 yards over nine carries on the ground.

Raiola, who started two years with the Cornhuskers, brings two 2,000 yard passing and double-digit touchdowns seasons under his belt, with his 2025 season getting cut short due to an injury against USC mid-season. After an Oregon spring game that showed off his arm strength and accuracy, especially after a 75-yard touchdown pass to veteran receiver Evan Stewart, it's hard to argue that Raiola won't take that No. 2 spot.

Time will tell, as Lanning's emphasis on no job being guaranteed attempts to stifle the assumptions of who will back up one of college football's most anticipated quarterback starters.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.