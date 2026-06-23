Three Unlikely Oregon Ducks Who Could Win the Heisman Trophy

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 season hoping to have a member of their program win the second Heisman Trophy in Oregon history. While Ducks quarterback Dante Moore seems poised to be in the mix for the greatest individual trophy in college football, there are three unlikely Ducks who could shock the country and lift the Heisman Trophy in New York City at the end of the year.

Dakorien Moore

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The second-year wide receiver is set to enjoy a massive target share in the 2026 season, as he quickly became one of Dante Moore’s favorite targets last season. Moore, who missed four games with injury last year, was still able to haul in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, with his best game coming against Penn State when he recorded seven receptions for 89 yards.

One of the small gripes some Ducks fans had with former offensive coordinator Will Stein was that Dakorien Moore wasn't involved in the passing game as much as some Ducks fans thought he would be, and that can all change with new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

For reference, the last wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy was then Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith, who earned the award back in 2020 by logging 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and a shocking 23 touchdowns. Moore was the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2025 according to On3, and could be in line to officially have a breakout season in 2026.

Jordon Davison

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Davison was one of the most exciting Oregon freshman players in 2025 and saw his role grow from a goal-line back to an every-down back by the end of his first year in an Oregon uniform. Davison finished his 2025 season with 113 carries for 667 yards, but turned heads with his touchdown rate, as he logged 15 touchdowns in his freshman year.

The last running back to win the Heisman Trophy was Derrick Henry in 2015 with Alabama. Henry won the Heisman Trophy by recording 2,219 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. If Davison is able to beat out Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. for the starting role, he could be in line to surprise the country with his toughness and finesse around the goal line.

Evan Stewart

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart will return to the fold in Eugene for another season and is less than three months away from playing in front of the Autzen faithful for the first time since the 2024 season. Stewart should be in the mix to be Dante Moore’s No. 1 target and could turn some heads by mounting a Heisman Trophy campaign of his own. Stewart’s last game for the Ducks came in the 2024 season, and he finished that year with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

While Dante Moore should be looked at as the most likely Duck that could win the Heisman Trophy, Dakorien Moore, Davison, and Stewart all have the talent to take over in 2026 and mount a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

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