Oregon Offers Rising Four-Star Running Back Recruit

The Oregon Ducks scored big with having a coaching representative flock over to the June 18 Rice camp.

Coach Dan Lanning tabbed Texas native and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples to help represent the Big Ten school in the Houston area, and Samples just plastered another big prospect's name on Oregon's growing 2028 recruiting board.

Oregon Ducks Offer 4-Star Jayshawn Mitchell

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star running back out of San Antonio-based Brennan High revealed the Ducks offered him. With Samples himself gravitating toward the ultra-productive back during the camp.

Oregon wasn't Mitchell's only offer from the camp that drew out other coaches from the collegiate level. The Owls out of the American Athletic Conference also offered him, per Mitchell's social media.

The 5-11 Mitchell is coming off a stellar sophomore season at the varsity level: piling 826 all-purpose yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns as a running and receiving threat.

Samples likely took a liking to Mitchell's blocking ability too, with the back delivering 27 pancake blocks including in blitz pickup scenarios.

Jayshawn Mitchell Brings Dangerous Versatility for Oregon

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples sprays players during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Samples seeks out running backs who are more than speed options. He wants talent who can catch and block too.

Mitchell presents all three phases already.

But Mitchell brings uncanny moves to the field that gets fans and his sidelines roaring loud. Mitchell hurdles over foes like he's running on a track surface. He's hit a ridiculous spin cycle on defenders to evade the tackle.

Mitchell then beats his opponents by hitting a wicked second gear after he touches the ball. He blazes the 100-meter dash in a reported 10.8 seconds as a sophomore. Mitchell even got timed at 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which is a fast mark for someone entering their junior season at the prep level. Duck fans should fawn over the speed and versatility.

Mitchell already looks advanced for a high school prospect. Hence why multiple schools including Oregon's Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and UCLA have sent him early offers. But now Oregon intervened with Samples watching him closely. And Mitchell adds his name to an inflating list of high-profile and intriguing recruits for the next cycle.

Notable Early Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets for 2028

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon fired off an offer spree on June 17 with offering five different recruits representing the 2028 graduation class. That includes some versatile weapons just like Mitchell.

One is Major Lee, who hails from Clovis West High in California's San Joaquin Valley. Lee scaled past the 1,000-yard mark for the Golden Eagles last season as a sophomore and earned his Oregon offer while on his recruiting visit, per the recruit's social media.

Fellow Northern California talent Kenneth Ward out of Pittsburg was another all-purpose talent offered by Samples. Ward brings his own wide receiver background and plays for a Bay Area powerhouse that made the California state playoffs.

Mitchell rises as the third different Swiss Army knife prospect to earn an offer from Samples. Except he's the lone four-star recruit who Samples made a recruiting priority before Father's Day weekend.

Oregon, meanwhile, aims to continue to build out its impressive top five ranked 2027 class. The Ducks are pushing to land four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright while also making a final dash at five-stars Xavier Sabb (wide receiver) and Hayden Stepp (safety).

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