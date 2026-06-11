Oregon's Dakorien Moore Displays Generosity With Gesture to High School
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Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore showed his appreciation to his high school alma mater, Duncanville High School in Texas. Moore donated $10 thousand to their football team.
Dakorien Moore Donates to Duncanville
Dakorien Moore is a 5-11, 195 pound wide receiver out of Duncanville, Texas. In his senior year at Duncanville in 2024-25, Moore hauled in 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was rated by 247Sports as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 high school recruiting class.
According to Rivals, Moore’s NIL valuation is $712 thousand. He has the ninth highest NIL valuation on the Oregon team. A top of that list is Ducks quarterback Dante Moore with an NIL valuation of $3 million.
Moore signed with the Oregon Ducks as member of their 2025 recruiting class. As a freshman in Eugene during the 2025 season, Moore had 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive game yards wise was in Oregon’s epic double-overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. In this game, Moore had seven receptions for 89 yards.
The Ducks had a flurry of weapons that Dante Moore was able to connect with through the air. Dakorien Moore’s 497 receiving yards ended up being the fifth most on the team. The leading receiver for Oregon was wide receiver Malik Benson, who had 719 receiving yards.
Oregon’s two top receiving leaders were Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Both of them are now in the NFL, giving more of an opportunity for a player like Dakorien Moore to breakout in 2026.
It will also help Moore that he will be playing with the same quarterback that he did as a freshman.
Dante Moore had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, where he was projected by many to be a top three pick. Instead, Moore opted to return to Oregon for another season. This is good news for Oregon, who now won’t have any quarterback questions as they enter the 2026 season. The Ducks are projected to be right in the middle of the race for the Big Ten conference title and even the national title.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has odds of +260 to win the Big Ten this season. These are the third best odds, behind Ohio State and Indiana. The Buckeyes have odds of +180 while Indiana has odds of +250.
After Oregon, there is a significant drop to the team with the fourth best odds, the USC Trojans. USC has odds of +1400 to win the Big Ten.
As for the national championship, Oregon has the fifth best odds in the country at +800. The favorites are Ohio State at +650. They are followed by Notre Dame at +700, Indiana at +750, and Texas at +750.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1