Oregon's Dakorien Moore Displays Generosity With Gesture to High School

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore showed his appreciation to his high school alma mater, Duncanville High School in Texas. Moore donated $10 thousand to their football team.

Dakorien Moore Donates to Duncanville

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore is a 5-11, 195 pound wide receiver out of Duncanville, Texas. In his senior year at Duncanville in 2024-25, Moore hauled in 74 receptions for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was rated by 247Sports as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 high school recruiting class.

According to Rivals, Moore’s NIL valuation is $712 thousand. He has the ninth highest NIL valuation on the Oregon team. A top of that list is Ducks quarterback Dante Moore with an NIL valuation of $3 million.

Thank you to Duncanville Football alum and Track & Field standout Dakorien Moore for your generous $10,000 donation and for your continued commitment to giving back to the Duncanville community. Your support is making a lasting impact on the next generation of Panthers. We are… pic.twitter.com/YIq7xPdXgh — Duncanville ISD (@DuncanvilleISD) June 8, 2026

Moore signed with the Oregon Ducks as member of their 2025 recruiting class. As a freshman in Eugene during the 2025 season, Moore had 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. His most productive game yards wise was in Oregon’s epic double-overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. In this game, Moore had seven receptions for 89 yards.

The Ducks had a flurry of weapons that Dante Moore was able to connect with through the air. Dakorien Moore’s 497 receiving yards ended up being the fifth most on the team. The leading receiver for Oregon was wide receiver Malik Benson, who had 719 receiving yards.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s two top receiving leaders were Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Both of them are now in the NFL, giving more of an opportunity for a player like Dakorien Moore to breakout in 2026.

It will also help Moore that he will be playing with the same quarterback that he did as a freshman.

Dante Moore had the opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason, where he was projected by many to be a top three pick. Instead, Moore opted to return to Oregon for another season. This is good news for Oregon, who now won’t have any quarterback questions as they enter the 2026 season. The Ducks are projected to be right in the middle of the race for the Big Ten conference title and even the national title.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has odds of +260 to win the Big Ten this season. These are the third best odds, behind Ohio State and Indiana. The Buckeyes have odds of +180 while Indiana has odds of +250.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Oregon, there is a significant drop to the team with the fourth best odds, the USC Trojans. USC has odds of +1400 to win the Big Ten.

As for the national championship, Oregon has the fifth best odds in the country at +800. The favorites are Ohio State at +650. They are followed by Notre Dame at +700, Indiana at +750, and Texas at +750.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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