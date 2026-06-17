Dante Moore’s Depth Comments Hit Differently After Oregon's Injury-Plagued Season

The Oregon Ducks were hit hard with the injury bug in 2025. By the end of Oregon's College Football Playoff push to the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Ducks actually had to move two defensive players to running back due to mounting injuries.

At receiver, Oregon was without Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart for some of, if not all of, the 2025 season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The availability report got longer and longer for the Ducks throughout the season. Yet, Oregon was still able to compete in physical Big Ten, with its only losses coming from the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Dante Moore Credits Dan Lanning On Oregon Ducks' Depth

Per Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon's depth does not come at a surprise... in fact it's becoming apart of the Ducks identity with much thanks to coach Dan Lanning.

“Last year showed how important is that you have everybody on roster on the same page when it comes to playing. There are times where we had to go 13 personnel for a whole day, we gotta go 21. Depth is important here and Coach Lanning does a great job preparing everybody for their moments," Moore said during Oregon's spring football practices.

This matters because a championship caliber team goes beyond its starters. How a team adjusts after inevitable injuries or personnel changes can make-or-break a season. Moore's comments make it clear that that Ducks are preparing their backups with meaningful reps that are up to Lanning's standard. Moore credits Lanning for for making sure the depth players are ready for when their names are called.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At (spring) practice everybody's getting their reps. Fall camp, everybody’s getting reps. I feel like the young guys, when their number is called to come and step in for a new lineman or a new receiver, that they’re gonna get the job done," Moore continued.

One underrated takeaway from what Moore said about Oregon's depth is his clear trust he has in all of his teammates - not just the starters.

"Our preparation is huge, and I have 100 percent confidence in everybody. When you mess up at practice we’re going to coach you right then and there," Moore said. "Make a great play, we’re still going to coach you to see things to get better at. Have a confidence in everybody, our preparation is huge here.”

Oregon's young players are being developed and coached like they could play at any moment. The Ducks had to rely on their depth last season and it appears that Moore feels confident that they could again this season.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore's emergence as a leader in his second season as starter will be a massive storyline to watch this season. Per Lanning, Moore is acting like a coach on the field and has a grasp of the offense that is on par as former Oregon quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Bo Nix.

Here are few of those offensive and defensive players who aren't predicted to start/newcomers who could provide a needed boost.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Running back Simeon Price

Running back Tradarian Ball

Running back Da'Jaun Riggs

Tight end Andrew Olesh

Tight end Kendre Harrison

Wide receiver Gatlin Bair

Wide receiver Iverson Hooks

Wide receiver Jalen Lott

Offensive lineman Ziyarre Addison

Offensive lineman Tommy Tofi

Offensive lineman Douglas Utu

Offensive lineman Michael Bennett

Defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson

Defensive lineman Aydin Breland

Defensive lineman Matt Johnson

Defensive lineman Elijah Rushing

Linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Linebacker Tank Jones

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Linebacker Gavin Nix

Cornerback Na'eem Offord

Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

Safety Trey McNutt

Safety Peyton Woodyard

What is the Oregon football team up to currently? The latest from Eugene is that the Ducks celebrated multiple graduates from the football team.

Congratulations to our Football Graduates 🎓 Several guys will be playing this season as College Graduates. pic.twitter.com/nGptlSJRV7 — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) June 14, 2026

School is out for summer and the team will report back to Eugene for fall football camp, which typically begins the last week of July or first week of August. The Ducks' first game on the 2026 schedule is 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium vs. the Boise State Broncos. The preseason game will serve as the fifth-ever game between the Ducks and Boise State.

Under Lanning, the Ducks have only lost one non-conference game: Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia in 2022, Lanning's first game as a head coach in college football. The Ducks will look to keep alive the nation's longest active nonconference home winning streak (38 games.)

It will be a great chance for Oregon fans to see the new roster in action, after losing seven Ducks to the 2026 NFL Draft ... and perhaps a first-look at some of those depth players as well.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.