JMU Quarterback Alonza Barnett Shows Grit In Injury Recovery Ahead Of Ducks Clash

The offensive leader of the James Madison Dukes, redshirt junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, had to overcome many obstacles on his way to becoming the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

Barnett III tore his ACL in the regular-season finale against the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2024. He missed the Boca Raton Bowl and spent his whole offseason rehabbing the injury, just hoping to make it back in time for the season opener against the Weber State Wildcats just nine months later. Barnett III did exactly that through perseverance and keeping his head down, focused on the task of playing competitive football again.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

“After the diagnosis, it was like a state of shock for about a week or two,” Barnett said, per WHSV3. “It’s not something you look for to happen or you think about in the back of your mind. It just happened. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I’m really here.”

"I met with Coach Chesney after the injury. I’m exactly where I thought I would be right now where I told him I would be. That’s not because of me but who God has called me to be and the graces and mercies extended," Barnett continued.

At the start of the 2025 season, he split time with redshirt senior backup quarterback Matthew Sluka, but eventually earned the full-time starting job back after the first two games. In 13 starts for the Dukes in 2025, Barnett III threw for 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 59.9 completion rate.

Although he was far from perfect in the Sun Belt championship game versus the Troy Trojans, Barnett III found ways to put his team in a winning position, drive after drive, in the 31-14 final outcome. He was great in scramble situations out of the pocket, making nothing into something with his 85 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 12 carries.

The Ducks cannot overlook Barnett, who has proved his grit and determination with his injury recovery.

James Madison wouldn't have won the Sun Belt title and a bid into the College Football Playoff as a No. 12 seed without the hard work and effort from Barnett III. The Dukes travel to Eugene on Saturday, Dec. 20, to take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT/HBO Max.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

James Madison Running Back Wayne Knight

Another offensive player to watch... The Dukes have a dynamic running attack that nears the top in many different national categories across the sport of college football.

No. 6 rushing offense: 245.8 yards per game

Eighth-most plays of 40 yards or more: 20 plays

No. 10 scoring offense: 37.3 points per game

The name to watch for in James Madison coach Bob Chesney's unit on the ground is redshirt senior running back Wayne Knight. On the ground through the first 12 games, he has collected 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries. Knight also had 379 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air on 37 receptions in 2025.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Junior trio of A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Bear Alexander of the Ducks' defensive line will be up for the challenge that Knight presents offensively with his feet.

It's also worth noting that Barnett III was sacked an astonishing 18 times in 2025, an even more abnormal 34 times in 2024. Getting after the quarterback is the name of the game from the get-go for Oregon coach Dan Lanning's front seven.

Betting Odds

Oregon is a 21.5-point favorite against James Madison on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for the Ducks is -2800 and +1160 for the Dukes. The point total is set at 50.5.

