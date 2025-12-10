Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

The College Football Playoff is almost here, and the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to take on the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in Autzen Stadium's first-ever first round playoff home game.

Although the 2,809-mile journey from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Eugene, Oregon, is a long haul for the Dukes, the historic significance of JMU’s first College Football Playoff appearance since joining the FBS in 2022 could inspire a wave of Dukes fans to make the trek to the Northwest.

However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared earlier in the week he wasn't nervous about Oregon fans showing up and showing out.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to weather forecast predictions, the fans and athletes may once again deal with what the Autzen faithful deem as an "atmospheric river", a nickname for the Oregon rain.

Oregon vs. JMU Weather Report

According to The Weather Channel, Saturday, Dec. 20 in Eugene promises a sunset at almost the exact time as the 4:30p.m. PT kickoff, making this matchup a pseudo night game.

The forecast calls for a 53 degree high "cloudy with showers" day with a rain chance of 60 percent. Winds will go up to 10mph and carry into the evening. The night report shows "rain showers" with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

"Hopefully it’s interesting weather. I don’t know, it could be fun for somebody coming in,” Lanning said.

Fun fact: this game will be played under a new moon, but don't expect to get a glimpse of the moon at Autzen, as it also sets close to game time.

Lanning made a good point about not looking too far ahead for the weather report.

Fans cheer in the rain as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's going to be a great atmosphere. You know, the 10-day forecast around here never necessarily holds true, so we'll see what that looks like as we prepare ourselves. But one thing I know I can count on is our awesome fans to make this a really fun experience for our student athletes."

However, historically, December is one of the wettest months in Eugene, Oregon. The city averages roughly 7.2 inches of rainfall during the month, with precipitation occurring on about 18 days.

The Ducks showed that they can grind out gritty games in the rain this season so a rainy game would not necessarily negatively impact Oregon.

Oregon's Rain Games This Season

This first round playoff game isn't the first time the Ducks faced the Pacific Northwest weather this region is famous for. During the Grateful Dead tribute game against Wisconsin, the rain became a major factor, but ultimately didn't wash away the Ducks' chances of winning with Oregon clinching a 21-7 victory.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, with Wisconsin being one of the bottom performing teams in the Big Ten this season, Oregon struggling against the Badgers with the wet conditions did highlight that this Duck squad needs more reps in the rain.

The Duck's road games against Northwestern and then Iowa also experienced some soggy conditions. Oregon's trip to Kinnick Stadium even had some snow predicted earlier in the week. Though no flurries occurred, it's interesting to note Oregon hasn't played in a snow game since late Nov., 2020 on the road against Washington State.

Dante Moore Dislikes Rainy Games

Starting Duck quarterback Dante Moore remarked on his distaste for playing in the rain postgame after Oregon beat Minnesota 42-13 in a chilly, but dry, home game.

"I know you guys are a part of this weather everyday as well. It's actually been a clear day for us. Of course Bryce loves the rain, Bryce Boettcher. I hate the rain," Moore said.