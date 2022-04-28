Lupoi has established himself as one of the top recruiters in all of college football.

Oregon’s newest coaching staff holds recruiting at the forefront, especially defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, someone the Ducks fanbase has wanted in Eugene for some time. Lupoi’s resume is littered with top-level experience, whether it be winning National Championships at Alabama, spending three seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns, and the Atlanta Falcons, as well as his tenure in the Pac-12 early on.

His varied experience will be particularly useful when he hits the road recruiting for the Ducks.

“As far as a sales pitch, that’s one of the main reasons I’m here," Lupoi told reporters this week. "You don’t have to be a car salesman to represent this place and understand how special it is."

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Lupoi’s reputation as an elite recruiter is nothing to overlook.

His all-time top pulls are headlined by the likes of Najee Harris, the No. 2 overall recruit in 2017 and current Pittsburgh Steeler, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Lupoi, whose coaching network extends across the country but is particularly strong along the West Cast, has raked in seven 5-star and 26 4-star recruits during his career.

Najee Harris vs. Ohio State in the National Championship © Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports

Now donning the green and yellow, he believes Oregon will attract those same pedigrees.

“You’re in a place where you will consistently coach top-10 picks,” Lupoi said. “And you’re at a place that’s arguably connected better than any other program in the world when it comes to relationships. The Nike relationship, the Alumni Association; that’s part of this place. So I think the place, more so, sells itself.”

That sales pitch seems to be paying off, as the Ducks revitalized Oregon's 2022 recruiting class that was hammered by the departure of Mario Cristobal's departure. As it stands, the ducks hold the No. 13 class on the 247Sports Composite, highlighted by 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., linebacker Devon Jackson and cornerback Jalil Tucker.

Though Lupoi admitted he’s not as well-versed with satellite recruiting camps due to his three-year tenure in the NFL, he also knows that with the “O” behind him, the program’s connections, and the 42,000 fans that showed up for this years’ Spring Game, shouts volumes.

As for where the coaching staff will go in their search for the next flock of Ducks, he's confident they'll have no problem finding the elite talent.

“We’ll probably end up where some of the best prospects are,” he said.

Join the Community

Follow Ally on Twitter: @allysosborne

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE