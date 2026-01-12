Transfer Portal News Impacting Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Room
In this story:
The 48 hours that have immediately followed the conclusion of the 2025 Oregon Ducks season have been chaotic, to say the least. A handful of players have transferred out, while several stars already announced that they’re forgoing the NFL Draft to return for another season.
Amidst the ongoing changes to the roster, the Ducks received news of another outgoing transfer. Wide receiver Cooper Perry announced his intent to transfer out after his freshman season.
What the Wide Receiver Room May Look Like in 2026
Perry only recorded 10 receptions for 25 yards as a true freshman, but showed glimpses of future stardom. Oregon already lost wide receivers Justius Lowe and Kyler Kasper to the portal and while Bryant Jr. and Malik Benson run out of eligibility.
Coach Dan Lanning is still set to have a pretty deep wide receiver room in 2026 despite the changes. Former five-star Dakorien Moore is set to return after a standout freshman season. Moore tallied three receiving touchdowns and 497 receiving yards, in addition to 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan impressed down the stretch of the season. He finished with three touchdowns and 557 receiving yards. Both Moore and McClellan will likely see their roles increase as sophomores with key veterans exiting the program.
Lanning and the Ducks will also add a pair of highly touted recruits next season. Jalen Lott was a consensus top-five wide receiver in his recruiting class and surpassed 100 receiving yards in six games as a senior in high school. Former five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair joins after serving on a two-year mission.
The program also awaits the NFL Draft decision of wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart starred in the Ducks’ 2024 season, recording 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He didn’t end up playing in 2025 due to a torn patellar injury, even though he was seen practicing with the team during the playoffs. He could potentially utilize his redshirt year and join a deep wide receiver room.
MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon's Loss to Indiana
MORE: Instant Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Loss to Indiana
MORE: Dante Moore NFL Outlook Comes Into Focus After Peach Bowl Loss
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Ducks Receive Positive Offseason News
The Oregon offseason has been anything but boring so far. Lanning may have seen many players with bright futures enter the transfer portal, but he hasn’t lost any starters yet.
In fact, many talented starters have already announced their intent to come back for another year. Offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and defensive lineman Bear Alexander both announced during the playoffs that they would skip out of the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Oregon. Linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, and defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington all revealed on Sunday that they’d also return.
The Ducks also received the positive news on Sunday that former five-star tight end Andrew Olesh is transferring in. Oregon is up to four transfer portal additions, with the team adding a punter, kicker and long snapper to the squad.
Lanning and his staff still have plenty of gaps in the roster to fill early in the offseason. Much of what the Ducks do next hinges on the NFL Draft decisions of possible returners, including quarterback Dante Moore.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23