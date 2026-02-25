These Key Returners Make Oregon a Top National Championship Contender

Falling two games short of their goal of winning the national championship last season, the Oregon Ducks enter 2026 as one of the top favorites to win the title.

The Ducks are among the few teams in college football returning several talented pieces that helped lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, where they fell 56-22 to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ahead of the 2026 season, ESPN recently listed the key top returning players for each top 25 team. Which Oregon players were listed as the key top returners for what will be coach Dan Lanning's fifth year leading the Ducks?

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Among Top Key Returning Players

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore was listed as the key player retained this offseason by the Ducks, per ESPN. Despite being a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore decided to return to Oregon for another season in hopes of delivering the Ducks their first national championship in program history.

Not only was Moore’s decision to return to Eugene the most consequential move of the offseason, but it was considered a smart and mature one by the Oregon quarterback, as it gives him another season to develop and improve his talent.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Entering the 2026 season, Moore is considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football and a top favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. How Moore performs next season will be one of the biggest factors in the Ducks accomplishing their goals of winning the national championship.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player on offense who can help Moore is the return of key players at the wide receiver position, including receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart. During the injuries to Moore and Stewart, McClellan stepped up at the wide receiver position for the Ducks, recording 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ducks also return with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., along with tight end Jamari Johnson.

Notable Returners On Oregon Ducks' Defense

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon’s defense also returns several key players who could be critical to the Ducks' success next season, especially with Chris Hampton as the new defensive coordinator. The Ducks return three notable players on their defensive line, including defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, along with linebacker Teitum Tuioti.

Under former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Oregon’s defense was one of the most dominant in college football, and the Ducks look to continue that dominance with Hampton as the new defensive coordinator.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The performance of Washington, Alexander, and Tuioti is set to play a critical role in the Ducks remaining one of the most dominant groups in the country throughout the 2026 season. In addition to the return of these three notable defensive players, rising star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is expected to take a major step forward for the Ducks next season.

Finney Jr. has the opportunity to become one of the best cornerbacks in the country next season. In his freshman year with the Ducks, he recorded 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.