Three Most Underrated Players on the Oregon Ducks Offense

The Oregon Ducks will take one of the highest-powered offenses the program has ever had into the 2026 season, led by Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. While the big names like Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and running back Jordon Davison will rightfully get a ton of credit for their play in the upcoming season, there are a few Oregon Ducks players on offense who are flying under the radar.

1. Jeremiah McClellan - Wide Receiver

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McClellan rose to prominence as one of Dante Moore’s favorite targets as the season went on. He recorded 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns in his 2025 season. While McClellan is most likely going into 2026 as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore, his athleticism and ability to create separation make him a name that Ducks fans should keep an eye on to have a breakout season.

2. Fox Crader - Offensive Tackle

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With former Oregon Ducks left tackle Isaiah World declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the position is open and will likely see multiple players vying for the starting role. Ducks offensive tackle Fox Crader has been shortlisted by many to be the one who is in the starting role in week one.

Crader was a top-five recruit out of the state of Washington and will be going into his sophomore year with the Ducks. Crader has a 6-6 frame and is likely to follow in the footsteps of past Ducks offensive linemen greats.

3. Da’Juan Riggs - Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Riggs fell behind in the depth chart, as he ceded playing time to Ducks running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., but 2026 could be the year Riggs truly makes the Ducks running back room a committee and not a two-headed monster. Riggs saw some playing time as a freshman back in 2024, recording 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Riggs' playing time plateaus in 2025, as he logged 17 carries for 86 yards.

Riggs was the consensus top running back prospect out of Washington D.C. in the 2023 cycle and was rated as a top-30 running back by On3. Riggs was recruited heavily by other Big Ten programs, such as Wisconsin and Minnesota, before deciding on Oregon. While Riggs' playing time may not see a large increase, he provides incredible depth behind both Davison and Hill Jr.

The Ducks' running back room was decimated by the time the Ducks played Indiana in the Peach Bowl, and Oregon may move some carries from both Davison and Hill Jr. over to Riggs to keep their two starting running backs fresh for the 2026 season. Riggs will have to beat out incoming Ducks freshman running back Tradarian Bell for the third running back spot.