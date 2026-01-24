Two Brands That Would Make Perfect Sense For Oregon Uniforms After Rule Change

The NCAA recently changed its rules to allow college football teams to wear sponsored patches on their jerseys and other team apparel, giving schools an opportunity for a new revenue stream.

For the Oregon Ducks, what would this rule change mean? The program's close affiliation with Nike is well-known, but Oregon likely won't put two Nike "Swooshes" on its jerseys. If the Ducks chose to take advantage of this new opportunity, which brands are most likely to be advertised on Oregon's iconic uniforms?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Health and Science University

Originally part of the University of Oregon, the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), the Ducks have a strong relationship with the organization, as well as Nike co-founder and philanthropist Phil Knight.

Kids from the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital have helped design uniforms for Oregon while Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his family have also helped design special uniforms for the football team.

Knight and his wife, Penny, donated $2 billion to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, and Lanning recently narrated a public service announcement titled "Give Cancer Hell" that was released during Oregon's game against Penn State. Lanning and the Ducks wore shirts with the same message throughout that week and the rest of the season in 2025.

Oregon Football "Stomp Out Cancer" 2024 Uniform. Credit: @GoDucks on "X" | Credit: @GoDucks on "X"

A sponsorship between the two would feel natural if the Ducks decide to add a patch to their uniforms.

MORE: The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Are Surging

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

State Farm

Oregon already has sponsorships with companies like Toyota, McDonald's, Turtlebox, and more, and members of the Ducks, mainly quarterback Dante Moore, have signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, Factor, and more.

The Ducks have already added the State Farm logo onto the Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium, and the State Farm logo might not stand out as much as others. Would the insurance company be willing to increase its sponsorship of the Ducks and add a patch onto Oregon's uniforms?

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Fans cheer as the Oregon Ducks run out to the field before a game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With Oregon currently receiving a half-share of the Big Ten media rights, the opportunity for additional revenue might be too good to turn down. The rule change reportedly allows teams to add different patches for postseason games, opening even more doors for earning opportunities.

NCAA Statement

With the news of the NCAA allowing college teams to wear sponsorship patches, Illinois athletic director and NCAA Division I Cabinet chair Josh Whitman released a statement explaining the decision:

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits," Whitman said in the statement.

"This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs," Whitman continued. "This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility."

Recommended Articles