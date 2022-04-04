Skip to main content

Oregon Quarterback Ty Thompson Says Bo Nix Has 'Been a Blessing' Since Arriving in Eugene

How Bo Nix and Ty Thompson push each other for the better.

When the news of former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix joining the Ducks rang through the anxious halls of Oregon social media, uncertainty chimed back. Fans voiced concern of the transfer not living up to the lofty ceiling of quarterback expectations established in Eugene, and with that the potential threat of redshirt freshman Ty Thompson getting pushed to the bench. 

However, Thompson assured in a recent media availability that Nix is not his foe, but a friend.

“He does a great job making things relatable to how I think," Thompson told reporters over the weekend. "We think very similar. I really like Bo. Bo has been a blessing to me these past couple months."

During spring practice, Nix, Thompson, and redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield seem to build each others’ confidence. Each starting candidate points out unseen routes and areas of improvement for their peers and hypes them up.

Furthermore, the competition this spring has if anything, only straightened their sense of camaraderie.  

Bo Nix and Ty Thompson at Oregon spring practice

Ty Thompson Spring Follow Through-2

Thompson and Nix throwing at Oregon spring practice

bo-nix-ty-thompson-throwing-spring-practice-w-logo-2

“I mean, everyone likes to pin the quarterbacks against each other especially for competing and it'll never be like that with me and Bo," he said. "He's done a great job. Leading the team, coming in humble and hardworking, so I have nothing but good things to say about Bo."

While the offseason continues and each starting under-center hopeful grinds for the main spotlight in Autzen, Thompson remembers the advice he’s gleaning from Nix, and keeps perfecting his craft.

“I think something a quarterback can always work on is accuracy and decision making. I think lock into the film room, being comfortable with what you're doing with the ball can always make everything easier on yourself."

Oregon's quarterback battle doesn't figure to be decided by the end of spring practice, but the team's talented arms are pushing each other and striving for improvement with every rep.

