Ducks Digest

Updated College Coaches Ranking: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Above Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is ranked No. 5 on a new ranking of the best Power Four conference coaches going into the 2025 college football season. Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman made the cut.

Kyle Clements

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CBS Sports released a ranking of the top 25 college football coaches in the Power Four conference going into the 2025 season. Among the top 25 are Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who now has a national championship to his name, former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who is now building something special as coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning

Lanning is ranked No. 5 on the 2025 college football coaches' list. He is listed above prestigious coaches like James Franklin for Penn State and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman. Lanning picked up the biggest win of his head coaching career as the Ducks beat Ohio State in Autzen Stadium during the regular season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning won the Big Ten in his first season in the conference, defeating Franklin and Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. He led the Ducks to a 13-0 record in the regular season and a Rose Bowl game appearance. While Lanning hasn’t won a national championship, he has done an excellent job of simply defeating teams the Ducks are expected to beat.

There haven’t been any major shockers for Lanning and the Ducks as opposed to Marcus Freeman, whose Fighting Irish dropped a game to Northern Illinois in South Bend this past season. Lanning has also shown he is able to defeat Day and the Buckeyes, something that Franklin has not been able to do.

MORE: Why New College Football Playoff Seeding Format Bothers Oregon Ducks Fans

MORE: Miami Hurricanes' NIL For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Under Fire By College Football Analyst

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

Coach Cignetti before a playoff game
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti before a first round playoff game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The top 25 list includes seven Big Ten coaches. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who carved himself out a role as the media’s and America’s darling this past season, is ranked No. 21, a respectable ranking for a coach who has single-handedly turned around the Hoosier’s perception for the rest of the college football landscape. Cignetti led the Hoosier's to the College Football Playoff, falling to Notre Dame in the first round.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham checks in on the list at No.18. It’s no surprise that Dillingham, who coached former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix in Nix’s first season with the Ducks, is having success in Tempe. Dillingham led Arizona State to a 3-9 record in his first season as the coach of the Sun Devils, before turning things around and shocking the college football world by taking Arizona State to the College Football Playoff and boasting an 11-3 record with a Big 12 title as well. 

Coach Dillingham at a playoff game
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ohio State coach Ryan Day checks into No. 2 on the list of top 2025 college football coaches going into 2025, one spot behind Georgia's Kirby Smart.

While not having the latest national championship winning coach at No. 1 may seem odd, Day has still yet to beat Michigan. The Buckeyes coach has also shown a vulnerability at managing the clock, as seen in Ohio State's loss to Oregon in the regular season matchup at Autzen Stadium.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football