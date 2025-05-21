Miami Hurricanes' NIL For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Under Fire By College Football Analyst
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Jackson Cantwell sent the college football world into a frenzy when he committed to the Miami Hurricanes to play for Miami coach and former Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal. Cantwell chose Miami over programs like Oregon and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Pollack, who played for Georgia from 2002-04, was asked spoke about the Cantwell on his podcast, "See Ball Get Ball." Pollack criticized the reported $2 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal that Cantwell is receiving from Miami.
"If you want to spend this much money on a quarterback, we can have the conversation. I'm not spending $2 million on an offensive lineman. Like I'm just not," said Pollack. "The likelihood of them (offensive linemen) getting hurt is highly possible, you play a physical position up front like that, its going to happen."
While Pollack's comments about the decision by Cantwell to go to Miami may come across as sour grapes to other fan bases around the country, Pollack may have a point about the broad direction of NIL and the lack of regulations surrounding the new collegiate rules regarding high school athletes.
In the weeks leading up to Cantwell's commitment, it was heavily rumored that he would join the No.1 quarterback Jared Curtis and the Georgia Bulldogs, with Cantwell going as far as reposting Curtis' commitment on Instagram and two even talking offline about the prospect of playing with one another.
Cantwell chose Miami over Georgia and Oregon. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about the decision by Cantwell in an interview with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum. Smart stated that his philosophy when it comes to NIL is that he doesn't want a freshman making more than a senior.
Miami may not necessarily deserve the flack their program is receiving simply for shelling out NIL funds similar to that of the Georgia's and Ohio State's of the college football world.
Cristobal is determined to make a splash at Miami after the Hurricanes trotted through a 10-3 season. Cristobal recently signed former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to lead the Hurricanes offense once fall comes around. Beck was signed by Miami for an estimated $4 million after transferring from Georgia.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has his own philosophy on NIL. Lanning sat down with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus to discuss the Ducks and his personal view on NIL when it comes to high school athletes and transfer portal prospects.
“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Amaranthus.
After losing out on the Cantwell sweepstakes, the Ducks have shifted their focus in the 2026 recruiting class to elite offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Can Lanning land the five-star offensive lineman?