Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel is joining a busy quarterback room, with high competition for a roster spot. With many quarterbacks on the team, there is a chance a trade occurs some point before the deadline.
The Colorado quarterback room features returning veteran Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel, and 2025 draft pick Shedeur Sanders. Given five quarterbacks, if other teams need a quarterback, the Browns will be the team they look to.
NBC Sports discussed the crowded quarterback room and the odds of a trade occurring. Of the five quarterbacks, there is a consensus that either Flacco or Pickett are the odd one out.
“I believe that either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco is not going to make it,” The panel said. “The two draft picks, like you drafted them, you have to see what they can do. You see what these other guys can do. And then Flacco, just recently played with the Browns so he kind of got the edge there, but I don’t think one of them makes it.”
Gabriel was drafted by Cleveland in the third round, before drafting Sanders in the fifth. Having used two draft picks on quarterbacks who have not seen the field for an NFL game, it is difficult to justify one of them being traded.
Flacco has had a long career and is trusted by the organization. The veteran helped bring the Browns to the playoffs during the 2023 season after being signed late in the year. While the team has a history with Flacco, his age could be a concern and other teams could look to bring in a veteran to help guide their offense in the fall.
Pickett was a former first-round pick but has not seen success in the NFL as a starter. If the Browns can get trade value from Pickett, it would be difficult for Cleveland to pass on an offer knowing there are still two young quarterbacks on the roster.
During Rookie Minicamp, Gabriel earned first rep over Sanders on day one. Gabriel and Sanders split about three dozen reps in individual drills, per NFL reporter Kimberly Martin. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters to not look into who gets how many reps each day, as the team is giving every rostered quarterback a chance.
“I wouldn’t look into anything. You’ll see the whole weekend and going through the spring,” Stefanski said. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend going through the spring, I mean we don’t too close attention to who’s in there first.”
Gabriel is coming off an undefeated regular season with the Oregon Ducks. Gabriel finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had a 72.9 completion percentage. Gabriel’s height has been a discussion point, but his talent as a football player is apparent.
With the Browns using a third-round pick on the former Oregon quarterback, the coach and front office showed they want him on the roster, making it unlikely he is the quarterback traded. With the chances of either Flacco or Pickett being traded by the deadline, Gabriel could get a shot to start at some point in the season.