WATCH: Adrian Klemm Discusses Growth of Offensive Line in Oregon Spring Football

The latest details on the development of the offensive line, Oregon's most experienced position group.

Oregon Associate Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm met with reporters following Thursday's practice in Eugene and discussed what brought him to Eugene among other topics.

On why he chose Oregon:

"Just the familiarity with the Pac-12. Just being a West Coast guy. It's nice to be close to home. I'm from LA originally. It's just one of those things I wanted to get back out here at some point. I didn't know if it was gonna be Oregon, or some other school or something like that but I wanted to be back on the West Coast at some point, the Pac-12 specifically."

On how college football has changed since he's been at the NFL level:

"It's changed significantly, the biggest thing has just been the recruiting with the N.I.L., the portal and all those different things like that. It's forever changing every single day. You've gotta recruit your own guys that are already in the program as well as other guys. That was an adjustment initially."

On what he learned from his time with the Steelers he can apply at Oregon

"It's just a growth process. It doesn't matter if I went to another collegiate team or NFL team. You just grow in different ways. I'm used to being in a spread offense throughout my time in the college ranks. And then going into the NFL we run more pro-style type deals. Coming back those are things that are kind of integrated with what Kenny Dillingham does and find a way to integrate those things so we can have success and kind of throw defenses off.

On how the transition to a high-tempo, pro style offense has impacted the approach at O-Line

"We're ready to do both. Obviously as an offensive line coach I love to run the ball, but I think we're gonna be fairly balanced. When he (Kenny Dillingham) says we're gonna be up tempo it's not up tempo every single play."

