Tosh Lupoi Takes Inspiration From Oregon With Spring Game Tradition
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On April 18, Cal Golden Bears coach Tosh Lupoi officially stepped on the field as the leader of a program, no longer a defensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks. However, it appears his time in Eugene still sticks with him in the form of program traditions.
With Team Gold taking a 21-15 victory over Team Blue, Lupoi's new program congratulated the winning squad with a unique practice that's become one of the many hallmarks of coach Dan Lanning's tenure with the Ducks.
Winner Winner, Steak and Crab Dinner
Posted on Tuesday to the @CalFootball X account, a video showed the Gold Team members dining on steak, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and crab legs. For the losing Blue Team, athletes had the menu items of hot dogs, baked beans, and mashed potatoes.
"Breakfast of champions, man," said Cal Football General Manager Ron Rivera as he loaded up on hot dogs after being one of the coaching ambassadors for the Blue Team.
Wait a Second...
For Duck fans squinting their eyes and saying, "Wait a second," this tradition is one that the Oregon Ducks have implemented since Lanning joined the program in 2022. With the loser meal jokingly named "Beanies and Weenies," the Ducks not only use this tradition as a way to instill a winning mindset in their athletes, but also as a silly media opportunity for their brand.
This practice can be traced as a sort of "calling card" for Lanning's coaching quirks, as an article from The Telegraph in 2019 remarks on Lanning utilizing this tradition as a way to motivate players during his time as defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Of course, offering an incentive for a spring game win is in no way an original idea from Lanning, but the coincidence of Lupoi implementing the same practice the first year away from his former program, which enacted the same tradition, feels like more than a coincidence.
Similar Coaches, Similar Vibes
Perhaps one of the reasons Lupoi's new program is using an Oregon idea is due to the sheer amount of former Oregon staff members on the Golden Bears' staff.
Connor Boyd (safeties coach), Darrion Daniels (defensive line/pass rush specialist coach), Steven Haunga (tight ends coach/run game coordinator), Jordan Somerville (quarterbacks coach), Zach Tinker (special teams coordinator), and Zac Diles (assistant director of player personnel) all have recent (within the past six years) connections to the Ducks program.
Given that the Ducks and Cal are already battling for similar athletes on the recruiting trail, it makes sense that there are also a few coaching ideas that have made their way down South to California.
Dan Lanning Borrows Coaching Philosophies from Nick Saban
When it comes to leading a team, coaching philosophy can include bits and pieces of those that came before. For Lanning, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is a major influence on the mindset he leads with in Eugene.
"More than anything, I bounce a lot of thoughts off of him and see if he has any insight because this guy has a ton of experience. He’s the best coach to ever do it. I think he has an unbelievable ability to look at things from a backseat approach, big picture view, see how it affects the program, and then stand his guns on certain things that he thinks are non-negotiable," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus.
Coaches borrow ideas all the time. At least borrowing is an assurance that the idea is worth it's weight in crab, or steak, or "beanies and weenies."
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.