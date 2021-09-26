WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona

Hear Oregon's head coach discuss his instant reactions following the Arizona game.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media to discuss Oregon's week 4 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

He touched on multiple topics including:

-Kayvon Thibodeaux's health

-Offensive inconsistencies

-Winning the fourth quarter

No. 3 Oregon defeats Arizona 41-19

