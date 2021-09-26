Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media to discuss Oregon's week 4 win over the Arizona Wildcats.
He touched on multiple topics including:
-Kayvon Thibodeaux's health
-Offensive inconsistencies
-Winning the fourth quarter
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona
Get the instant takeaways following a win late Saturday night
No. 3 Oregon Wins 41-19 Clunker vs. Arizona to Open Pac-12 Play
The Ducks' defense rallied them to victory Saturday night in Eugene
Halftime Thoughts: No. 3 Oregon Leads Arizona 24-10
Checking in at the half from Autzen
More from Ducks Digest
No. 3 Oregon defeats Arizona 41-19
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE