WATCH: Mario Cristobal Talks Win Over Arizona

September 26, 2021
WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Instant Takeaways From Win Over Arizona

Hear Oregon's head coach discuss his instant reactions following the Arizona game.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal met with the media to discuss Oregon's week 4 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

He touched on multiple topics including:

-Kayvon Thibodeaux's health

-Offensive inconsistencies 

-Winning the fourth quarter

No. 3 Oregon defeats Arizona 41-19

