Construction Update on Oregon Football’s History-Making Practice Facility

EUGENE - Oregon football is making a massive (literally!) statement to the rest of college football, and the history-making practice facility is becoming impossible to miss next to Autzen Stadium.

Construction continues on what will become the largest indoor football practice facility in the country. The structure will be longer, wider and taller than any comparable facility in college football, reaching nearly 100 feet at its highest point.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Construction Update on Oregon Football’s Practice Facility

Fresh video and photos captured by reporter Bri Amaranthus during Oregon’s annual Media Day shows just how rapidly the massive structure is beginning to take shape. The expected finish date is 2027, per the University. The University of Oregon officially broke ground on the "2.MO" indoor practice facility in February of 2025.

Oregon football is making a massive (literally!) statement. The largest indoor football practice facility in the nation is taking shape fast.#goduckshttps://t.co/kDtIwgVekE pic.twitter.com/jsdF09RF5V — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 3, 2026

Oregon Ducks new practice facility construction update | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon Ducks new practice facility under construction | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Comparing the real-life photos and videos to the initial renderings of the project, show the progress of the project. The steel framework of the new indoor facility is towering over and displays just how futuristic the building will be.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Athletic Department

As the new 170,000 square-foot facility space is being built, the construction itself is becoming apart of the Oregon football experience. Media post weekly updates while fans love to catch a glimpse on their way into games. There is something uplifting and inspiring about witnessing history being made - physically - and the team and staff get to see the rise of the facility day-by-day.

While coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team wait to move into the massive, unique building - the team is beginning to work out on the relocated two new practice fields, per a video from Oregon Football. The new turf is marked and usable, while the surrounding remain under construction.

The project, called “2.Mo.,” is designed as an all-encompassing athlete performance space. Some of the details sound like a recruiting pitch dream. Here are a few expected features that make the space different:

A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.

A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.

The two outdoor practice fields will connect directly to the indoor field, creating seamless transitions from one practice environment to another.

A classroom and meeting space tying directly into the field so players can move from film study and drill breakdowns straight into live reps.

The indoor space also links directly to the weight room, plus nutrition and recovery areas, creating a football ecosystem all under one vision.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex. | Courtesy of the Oregon Athletic Department

The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.

The construction demands attention - imagine what the finished product will do. The Ducks aren't just elevating their space for workouts, practices and rehab, they are also boosting their recruiting pitch. Oregon is clearly becoming winnners in the best facilities in the nation, which matters when a family and recruit takes a visit to Eugene.

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

It shows that the Ducks are a program that are constantly elevating with big ambition. It reinforces the program's identity that the team will continue to prove they are the best of the best.

As for the 2026 season, Oregon football fall camp practices are finally here. The Ducks season begins vs. the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium.

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