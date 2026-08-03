Construction Update on Oregon Football’s History-Making Practice Facility
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EUGENE - Oregon football is making a massive (literally!) statement to the rest of college football, and the history-making practice facility is becoming impossible to miss next to Autzen Stadium.
Construction continues on what will become the largest indoor football practice facility in the country. The structure will be longer, wider and taller than any comparable facility in college football, reaching nearly 100 feet at its highest point.
Construction Update on Oregon Football’s Practice Facility
Fresh video and photos captured by reporter Bri Amaranthus during Oregon’s annual Media Day shows just how rapidly the massive structure is beginning to take shape. The expected finish date is 2027, per the University. The University of Oregon officially broke ground on the "2.MO" indoor practice facility in February of 2025.
Comparing the real-life photos and videos to the initial renderings of the project, show the progress of the project. The steel framework of the new indoor facility is towering over and displays just how futuristic the building will be.
As the new 170,000 square-foot facility space is being built, the construction itself is becoming apart of the Oregon football experience. Media post weekly updates while fans love to catch a glimpse on their way into games. There is something uplifting and inspiring about witnessing history being made - physically - and the team and staff get to see the rise of the facility day-by-day.
While coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon football team wait to move into the massive, unique building - the team is beginning to work out on the relocated two new practice fields, per a video from Oregon Football. The new turf is marked and usable, while the surrounding remain under construction.
The project, called “2.Mo.,” is designed as an all-encompassing athlete performance space. Some of the details sound like a recruiting pitch dream. Here are a few expected features that make the space different:
- A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.
- A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.
- The two outdoor practice fields will connect directly to the indoor field, creating seamless transitions from one practice environment to another.
- A classroom and meeting space tying directly into the field so players can move from film study and drill breakdowns straight into live reps.
- The indoor space also links directly to the weight room, plus nutrition and recovery areas, creating a football ecosystem all under one vision.
The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.
The construction demands attention - imagine what the finished product will do. The Ducks aren't just elevating their space for workouts, practices and rehab, they are also boosting their recruiting pitch. Oregon is clearly becoming winnners in the best facilities in the nation, which matters when a family and recruit takes a visit to Eugene.
It shows that the Ducks are a program that are constantly elevating with big ambition. It reinforces the program's identity that the team will continue to prove they are the best of the best.
As for the 2026 season, Oregon football fall camp practices are finally here. The Ducks season begins vs. the Boise State Broncos at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus