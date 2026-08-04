Oregon Offensive Lineman Fox Crader Shares Reaction to Ducks' Transfer Portal Moves
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In 2024, the Oregon Ducks parted ways with a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line to introduce a new starting five, featuring four veteran transfer-portal additions to surround the center, then-sophomore Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. The next year, the Ducks one again dipped into the portal for another round of veteran tackles and a guard to surround Laloulu. Both years ended in Joe Moore Award finalist designations.
Given that history, some were surprised that the 2026 offseason only resulted in one transfer portal offensive line pick-up (Michael Bennett, a tackle from Yale) despite 2025 starting talent like tackles Alex Harkey, Isaiah World, and guard Emmanuel Pregnon departing the program.
Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Is Stacked With Young Talent
According to redshirt sophomore Fox Crader, who became an essential depth piece of 2025's offensive trenches, the trip back to the transfer portal wasn't needed. The rising star and former four-star high school recruit out of Vancouver, Washington spoke further about the Ducks' offensive line evolution during Oregon's program media day on Monday.
“We're gonna play the best five, and it's a boost of confidence knowing the head coach believes in us," Crader said. "And I also believe we didn't need to go to the portal. I believe everybody we need is in the room right now. You know, a lot of people don't see this, but these young guys are getting after it, and they're pushing these other guys, including myself. So it's just making all all of us better.”
A'lique Terry's Opinions
Crader's recent comments mirror the sentiments shared by Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry during spring training, in which one of the youngest position coaches in the country explained Oregon's careful moves towards their 2026 "Law Firm" "Partners" (the name given to the offensive line by Laloulu and former linemen).
"We have a ton of guys. We evaluated really well," Terry said in April. "But the last two years, they were a little young. So we're like, ‘Let's take some portal guys who are one-year guys.' That gives them still another 9-12 months to develop. And now that’s starting to pay dividends."
Building Depth In The Trenches
Over the past two years, the Ducks picked up talent like Crader, as wellas Devin Brooks, Trent Ferguson, Demetri Manning, Douglas Utu, and Ziyare Addison. There's also the recent additions of freshmen with enough high school resume hype to potentially hit the turf their first year like Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho.
Surrounding a proven veteran at center like Laloulu with developed talent as well as young superstars is what the Ducks hope will be a recipe for success. Quarterback Dante Moore ellaborated about the overall program trust placed in Terry during his own media day availability.
"Yeah, starts with Coach (A'lique) Terry," Moore said. "Coach Terry has done a great job producing linemen and coaching them. Of course, Poncho that came back. I mean, he's doing a great job just molding everybody as a line. You know, at the end of the day, we got some guys that came in. At the end of the day, we're working in the weight room, putting on some muscle out there."
For Moore, he's "not worried at all" about the athletes set to protect him in the pocket this season, and he's had a front row seat to witness how the "Law Firm" is investing in their young talent.
Will that investment be enough to make a strong case for Oregon's first-ever Joe Moore Award? The opening arguements begin when Oregon kicks off against Boise State on Sep. 5 at Autzen Stadium.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.