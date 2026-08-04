Oregon Offensive Lineman Fox Crader Shares Reaction to Ducks' Transfer Portal Moves

In 2024, the Oregon Ducks parted ways with a Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line to introduce a new starting five, featuring four veteran transfer-portal additions to surround the center, then-sophomore Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. The next year, the Ducks one again dipped into the portal for another round of veteran tackles and a guard to surround Laloulu. Both years ended in Joe Moore Award finalist designations.

Given that history, some were surprised that the 2026 offseason only resulted in one transfer portal offensive line pick-up (Michael Bennett, a tackle from Yale) despite 2025 starting talent like tackles Alex Harkey, Isaiah World, and guard Emmanuel Pregnon departing the program.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Is Stacked With Young Talent

According to redshirt sophomore Fox Crader, who became an essential depth piece of 2025's offensive trenches, the trip back to the transfer portal wasn't needed. The rising star and former four-star high school recruit out of Vancouver, Washington spoke further about the Ducks' offensive line evolution during Oregon's program media day on Monday.

“We're gonna play the best five, and it's a boost of confidence knowing the head coach believes in us," Crader said. "And I also believe we didn't need to go to the portal. I believe everybody we need is in the room right now. You know, a lot of people don't see this, but these young guys are getting after it, and they're pushing these other guys, including myself. So it's just making all all of us better.”

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A'lique Terry's Opinions

Crader's recent comments mirror the sentiments shared by Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry during spring training, in which one of the youngest position coaches in the country explained Oregon's careful moves towards their 2026 "Law Firm" "Partners" (the name given to the offensive line by Laloulu and former linemen).

"We have a ton of guys. We evaluated really well," Terry said in April. "But the last two years, they were a little young. So we're like, ‘Let's take some portal guys who are one-year guys.' That gives them still another 9-12 months to develop. And now that’s starting to pay dividends."

Oregon’s Anthony Jones Jr., left, and offensive lineman Fox Crader, right, square off during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Building Depth In The Trenches

Over the past two years, the Ducks picked up talent like Crader, as wellas Devin Brooks, Trent Ferguson, Demetri Manning, Douglas Utu, and Ziyare Addison. There's also the recent additions of freshmen with enough high school resume hype to potentially hit the turf their first year like Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho.

Surrounding a proven veteran at center like Laloulu with developed talent as well as young superstars is what the Ducks hope will be a recipe for success. Quarterback Dante Moore ellaborated about the overall program trust placed in Terry during his own media day availability.

"Yeah, starts with Coach (A'lique) Terry," Moore said. "Coach Terry has done a great job producing linemen and coaching them. Of course, Poncho that came back. I mean, he's doing a great job just molding everybody as a line. You know, at the end of the day, we got some guys that came in. At the end of the day, we're working in the weight room, putting on some muscle out there."

For Moore, he's "not worried at all" about the athletes set to protect him in the pocket this season, and he's had a front row seat to witness how the "Law Firm" is investing in their young talent.

Will that investment be enough to make a strong case for Oregon's first-ever Joe Moore Award? The opening arguements begin when Oregon kicks off against Boise State on Sep. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

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