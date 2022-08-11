Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters following Tuesday's practice in Eugene.

Below are some of the top quotes from Lanning's updates regarding his team.

Lanning: "Thought we had a really good day at practice today. Our guys strained, there was a lot of compete out there. One thing we talked to our team about is just controlled aggression. Football is meant to be played a certain way. Sometimes we get ramped up and we're attacking each other we gotta realize that doesn't help us win football games. We gotta take it out in between the whistles, really control that. But our guys have done a good job. Finished really hard there at the end with a really good conditioning period. Pleased with the progress.

Question: Last day in shells, you'll be on to full pads next. What did you think of these first five days?

Lanning: "It's been good work. Our guys have done a good job. Still plenty of mistakes. Not where we need to be yet but pleased with the progress."

Question: "You talked a lot about finishing practice after day one. How have your guys improved in that aspect between the first hour and throughout practice."

Lanning: "I think our conditioning's kicked up. Our guys have done a good job. Today I thought some of our hardest running took place in the last ten minutes of practice which is always a benefit cause these guys always really push themselves at the front end. We probably got strained a bit more at the beginning, but the guys had a really good finish today."

Question: "How have you seen the young guys respond to the some of the physicality in practice?"

Lanning: "I think the physicality--that's something, if you're gonna bite as a pup you're gonna bite as a dog and we can try to force that a little bit but the reality is, you're a physical player you're gonna be a physical player. I think what you notice as you get into day five and day six, you start to recognize who's actually got their head buried in their playbook, who's spending the extra time. Cause it's hard to play fast if you don't know what you're doing."

Question: "Who's done that?"

Lanning: "There's a few guys. I just threw kudos to Khamari Terrell. He's done a really good job of meeting and taking extra time to watch film, doing the little things. That's a good example of one guy."

