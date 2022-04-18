Lanning said the defense won the day for the Ducks out in the rain on Saturday.

Head Coach Dan Lanning met with reporters following Oregon's second scrimmage of spring practice in Eugene on Saturday.

On scrimmage

"It was a good opportunity to go out there and work today. The conditions are obviously a little bit different. I thought we had better ball security overall from an offensive standpoint, but I'd say the defense probably had the day today. That being said, last scrimmage, offense kinda won, so you want to see that some as coaches. There was certainly some adversity out there, and we did some situational work just like we did before."

On defensive performance

"In general, they had a good day. Actually, I think our third-down period, our offense definitely came ahead. They had some good moments in that third-down period, but they won some of the situational series as far as red area, two-minute, we were able to get some stops."

On if there has been separation between quarterbacks in spring so far

"I've seen a lot of competition. I don't think it's declared one way or the other. No, certainly not. We want to continue to see that competition exist."

On how he's feeling about team with a week until spring game

"I love coaching these guys every day. It's a fun group. They come to work and certainly, they know there's a lot of things that we can improve on, but it's a fun group to coach. We have some talent on our roster, and I'm excited to see what they can do. I know they want everybody to be there on the 23rd to see them in action."

On Justius Lowe's performance in spring

"He's actually a guy I made a note on today because he's had some tough days early coming on, and I thought he made a big improvement today. He went up and got some competitive balls and played physical at times. So I was excited to see that from him. Looking for him to continue to progress."

