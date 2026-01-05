Peach Bowl Ticket Update For Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks' allotment of Peach Bowl tickets is sold out, which means a sea of green and yellow will be seen inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

That's good to hear, given the fact that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals was 75 percent fans rooting for the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Ducks still shut out the Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl early on New Year's Day, 23-0, and moved to a 13-1 overall record on the season.

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers' fans travelled far and showed out for the program's first-ever Rose Bowl victory in Pasadena, California, over the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day later in the afternoon, 38-3. The Hoosiers remain undefeated at a 14-0 overall record.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) juggles oranges as the “The Duck” celebrates following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On StubHub, the “get in price” in the upper levels and best-priced "standing room only" tickets for Oregon vs. Indiana are currently at $184 per seat. The highest-priced seats in section 113 near the 10-yard line on Indiana's side are at $4,642 per ticket.

Ticket prices start at $237 on VividSeats, $198 on SeatGeek, and $194 on Ticketmaster. Prices in the lower bowl range from $417 all the way to $1,403 on all three sites. One must be ready to break out and dig deep into their wallets to attend and see which school will be playing for a national championship on Monday, Jan. 19, back at Hard Rock Stadium.

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds up the trophy Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting the Indiana Hoosiers

This will be a rematch between the two Big Ten Conference foes led by Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti and Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In the first meeting back on Oct. 11, Indiana went into Oregon's house at Autzen Stadium and stole a signature win in Eugene, 30-20.

Heisman Trophy winner, Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza, threw for 215 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 20-for-31 completions on his way to the upset victory. As for Oregon's redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, he completed 21-of-34 of his passes for 186 passing yards and one touchdown, but struggled to take care of the ball with his two costly interceptions.

The play under center will be at its highest level when these two potential No. 1 picks for the 2026 NFL Draft battle it out once again. Neither has decided if they will return to their respective programs next season or go professional. They have until Jan. 23 to decide, four days after the national title game.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby (1) points to the end zone after rushing up the field Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first matchup, it was the Hoosiers' run game that cost the Ducks the game. Redshirt senior Roman Hemby ran for 70 of the team's 111 rushing yards and scored twice with his feet.

In order to get revenge on Indiana in the Peach Bowl, Oregon's main goal is to stop the run and play physical in the second line of defense. Indiana ranks as the No. 11 rushing offense in college football with 220.7 rushing yards per game and the No. 3 scoring offense in the country with 41.6 points per game.

The Ducks are 4.5 underdogs against Indiana, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over-under is placed at 46.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.