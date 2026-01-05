Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl Uniforms Are the Ultimate Brand Flex

Once again, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks will board a plane headed to the East Coast for a Big Ten Conference rematch against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. To face the Hoosiers for a second time searching for a different result, the Ducks pulled out yet another unique uniform combination from the Generation O line with Nike.

Modeled by junior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr., Oregon will use their white with green and yellow accent "Mighty Oregon" jersey complimented with white pants from "Warp Speed", white gloves and cleats with green detailing, and a shiny green helmet with solid yellow wings.

The uniform is a sharp turn away from the black and green "Fly Era" combination worn during Oregon's 30-20 loss at Autzen Stadium against the Hoosiers during the regular season, adopting more of a traditional color scheme for a national stage and a different mood.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. wears the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for the Peach Bowl game against Indiana. | @goducks on X

Bringing Oregon's Brand to a National Stage

When it comes to Oregon's uniforms during this College Football Playoff run, there's been a wide contrast. Oregon's first combination against James Madison at Autzen Stadium leaned heavily into the green and yellow the college is known for.

Against Texas Tech in the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Ducks rocked a uniform honoring their alternative colors of black and gray (potentially trying to break the Oregon fan stigma of a gray pants curse).

This uniform combines both aspects of an away uniform (with the Ducks once again playing on the East Coast outside of their typical surroundings) while also hammering home the colors and Duck logo imaging Oregon built up over the years. On a national stage, this uniform reinforces the Ducks brand as a uniform innovator and a sports style trendsetter.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. wears the Oregon Ducks' uniform for the Peach Bowl game against Indiana. | @goducks on X

Choosing Jerry Mixon Jr. for the Uniform Reveal

Another trend with Oregon's postseason uniforms (and some past uniform reveals) is their choice of model. For the Orange Bowl, the entire offensive line stepped up to show off the Ducks' threads, conveniently after losing the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country to Iowa.

Oregon's defense performed big in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, holding the Red Raiders to 215 total yards and 0-3 on fourth down attempts. Mixon, who's had several highlights for the Ducks in the interior of the defense this year, put up four total tackles, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss in Miami.

How This Uniform is Unique

According to graphic designer and uniform cataloguist Jonah Henderson, this Oregon uniform is the first time this color combination is used in the Generation O era.

This is also the second time ever Oregon used solid yellow wings, with the first time happening this season against James Madison just two games ago.

The Ducks kick off against the Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:30p.m. PT.