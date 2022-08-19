The Oregon Ducks completed their twelfth day of fall camp on Thursday. With more time to evaluate the team in full pads, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi met with reporters to give his take on how his side of the ball has progressed.

Question: 12 days through fall camp, how would you judge where you guys are at right now?

Lupoi: "Pleased with our progress. There's a lot of improvement both individually and collectively. We have a long ways to go though."

Question: Jeff (Bassa) said get 1% better every day and stack good days after good days. Where do you feel like today you were 1% better?

Lupoi: "It was solid. We're trying to address a lot of specifics. Coach Lanning has been doing an awesome job putting us through a lot of situations and taxing us. Think we got a chance to improve if we can put ourself in a lot of situations that are actually going to occur on game day. So that's our goal. Pleased with the guys, the way they're responding to those situations and then it's also obvious that we got a long ways to go and some things to improve on."

Question: With the scrimmage under your belt, where are you looking to get better the most going into Saturday?

Lupoi: "We need to get better everywhere. There's no doubt. What I'm starting to see over here after a few weeks now is the leadership start to rise and that's awesome cause we need that. We see it through individuals and specific units where leadership starts to rise and people are really reacting to that."

Question: Who are some players that have stepped up in that regard (of communication)?

Lupoi: "I think Jeff Bassa stands out as a guy that's attempting to communicate better. We had a great rep from Bryan Addison out there--same thing where he's demanding if we're in a specific defense and we shouldn't be, to re-communicate it and get us in the correct call."

