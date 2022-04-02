Skip to main content

WATCH: Devon Allen Recaps Oregon Pro Day Performance

The former Oregon wide receiver and Olympic track athlete laced up the cleats once again in hopes of a shot at the NFL.

Devon Allen returned to Eugene to participate in Oregon Football's Pro Day Friday, with representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Since playing at Oregon from 2013-16, Allen has been competing professionally in track and field. He's qualified for two Olympic games and has won three national championships in the 110-meter hurdles.

Despite his success in track, Allen wants a chance to compete in the NFL. He spoke with reporters following his performance at Pro Day.

