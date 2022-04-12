Skip to main content

WATCH: Head Coach Dan Lanning Recaps Oregon Football Spring Practice No. 9

Hear from the Ducks' head coach following Tuesday's practice.

Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters after his team wrapped up their ninth practice of 15 this spring.

On Tuesday's practice

"Got some good situational work in today, some two-minute scenarios, four-minute, get the ball back, coming out with our offense and defense. I thought guys competed solid, really go both ways, really evenly. Some big explosive plays on offense, some good stops on D. Certainly a lot of room for improvement."

On Dontae Manning's status

"Right now, he has an injury, going through recovery right now. We don't think it'll be a long, long-term deal, but obviously monitoring his safety is first."

On how much new install is happening

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Play
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Visiting Lions, Giants and Jets This Week

By the end of the week, Thibodeaux will have met with the teams holding four of the top five picks

Ducks Digest
ellis-bynum-oregon
Play
Recruiting

2022 RB Ellis Bynum Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks add another in-state walk-on to their roster

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Spring 9
Play
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 9

The latest notes and observations from spring ball in Eugene

Ducks Digest

"Very little new install, maybe one to two calls a day, some situational stuff. But more than anything, we're trying to let our guys line up and play and get better at the techniques we want to execute. Maybe a little window dressing here and there, but not much beyond that."

On running back room having limited opportunities in past

"I think what you saw is that, limited opportunities. This spring has been really huge for [Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars] to get an opportunity to go out there and compete. I think we know what we had from a talent standpoint before, but haven't really see them open up at this level. So they're seeing a lot more snaps, a lot more carries, a lot more touches this spring than maybe they've seen in the past, and it's been exciting to see what they do with it."

On addition of Chase Cota

"Ultimately, I think Chase has played in this league, has some serious experience in this league, familiarity with this place and the place that he wanted to be, I think that appealed to him. It was just kind of a perfect match."

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Visiting Lions, Giants and Jets This Week

By Dylan Reubenking57 minutes ago
ellis-bynum-oregon
Recruiting

2022 RB Ellis Bynum Commits to Oregon Ducks

By Dylan Reubenking1 hour ago
Bo Nix Spring 9
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Spring No. 9

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Sean Dollars Oregon Spring Football Cropped
Football

Carries Finally Up for Grabs in Oregon Backfield This Spring

By Max Torres11 hours ago
nyara-sabally-new-york-liberty-wnba-draft
Pro Ducks

Nyara Sabally Selected Fifth Overall by New York Liberty in 2022 WNBA Draft

By Dylan Reubenking22 hours ago
Brandon Dorlus Oreogn Spring
Football

Ducks Need Young DL to 'Close the gap' in Spring Amid Injuries to Veterans

By Dylan Reubenking23 hours ago
Cole Prusia Oregon Throne
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Former Gatorade POY in 2022 WR Cole Prusia

By Max TorresApr 11, 2022
Jackson Powers-Johnson UCLA
Football

Jackson Powers-Johnson Opens up on Playing Both Ways in Spring

By Ally OsborneApr 10, 2022