Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters after his team wrapped up their ninth practice of 15 this spring.

On Tuesday's practice

"Got some good situational work in today, some two-minute scenarios, four-minute, get the ball back, coming out with our offense and defense. I thought guys competed solid, really go both ways, really evenly. Some big explosive plays on offense, some good stops on D. Certainly a lot of room for improvement."

On Dontae Manning's status

"Right now, he has an injury, going through recovery right now. We don't think it'll be a long, long-term deal, but obviously monitoring his safety is first."

On how much new install is happening

"Very little new install, maybe one to two calls a day, some situational stuff. But more than anything, we're trying to let our guys line up and play and get better at the techniques we want to execute. Maybe a little window dressing here and there, but not much beyond that."

On running back room having limited opportunities in past

"I think what you saw is that, limited opportunities. This spring has been really huge for [Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars] to get an opportunity to go out there and compete. I think we know what we had from a talent standpoint before, but haven't really see them open up at this level. So they're seeing a lot more snaps, a lot more carries, a lot more touches this spring than maybe they've seen in the past, and it's been exciting to see what they do with it."

On addition of Chase Cota

"Ultimately, I think Chase has played in this league, has some serious experience in this league, familiarity with this place and the place that he wanted to be, I think that appealed to him. It was just kind of a perfect match."

