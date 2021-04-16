WATCH: Isaac Slade-Matautia Talks Spring Football

FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
The veteran linebacker is one of many players with national championship aspirations.
Isaac Slade-Matuatia is one of the most experienced linebackers on the Oregon roster. He finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss after a targeting call ended his season in the Fiesta Bowl. 

The linebacker is going to be mentoring younger players like Jackson LaDuke, who has drawn positive reviews in spring football. Slade-Matuatia is another player that has said installing the new defense has been a smooth process. 

He's going to play alongside Noah Sewell and has been a reliable part of the Oregon defense since arriving in Eugene in 2017.

