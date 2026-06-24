Oregon Ducks Get Candid About Heading to Japan For Football Showcase
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The Oregon Ducks are finding new and inventive ways to spread their brand and improve the experience of their student athletes, with a select number of football athletes getting the opportunity of an international business trip.
From June 25 through June 27, coach Dan Lanning and seven of his athletes make the pilgrimage to Tokyo, Japan, for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a first-of-its-kind trip devised by the program's NIL group, Division Street, sneaker retailer Flight Club, and the Japan Gridiron Association. Before the wheels went up on the plane, the Ducks embarking on the trip chatted with the Big Ten Network about their upcoming experience.
Oregon Ducks Open Up About Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase
In a 55-second video shared on @BigTenNetwork, the athletes attending the trip overseas spoke about their excitement regarding this trip, while shots of the Duck stars wearing the Ducks of a Feather "Tokyo Calling" merchandise collection gave an inside look at the collaborations' photoshoot.
The seven athletes going on this trip includes junior quarterback Dante Moore, sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore, sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr., junior tight end Jamari Johnson, sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, sophomore running back Jordon Davison, and senior wide receiver Evan Stewart.
"The seven guys we got going - building our relationship and just teach others and just spread our knowledge as well," said Hill.
Moore, Moore, Moore
Prior to arriving in Japan, the internet was set ablaze by the unveiling of several billboards of Moore that had popped up in Shinjuku, a popular gathering spot in Tokyo.
After Moore posted the initial billboard on his Instagram story, several other billboards with the Duck quarterback's face popped up around other busy spots in the city, which feels like an expansion upon Oregon's previous Heisman Trophy campaigns for both quarterback Bo Nix and quarterback Joey Harrington.
A global gesture like these Moore billboards isn't just the beginning of a 2026 Heisman campaign. It's also a show of how the Oregon brand can not only take talented athletes to new destinations, they can work to acquire that athlete a fanbase worldwide; not a bad tactic for recruiting future Ducks.
"This is my first time going overseas," Moore said during the Big Ten Network video about the trip. "I know a lot of my teammates' as well. Great place to be. There's everything in the world that you want there. Great sushi, great food, great people. These are moments we'll be able to remember for the rest of our lives and be able to tell our kids about."
Dan Lanning Dishes on Tokyo Trip
Speaking of incentives to visit Japan, Lanning himself was featured at the end of the Big Ten Network video explaining the program's reasoning for getting the Oregon brand to go global.
"Part of the attraction to be here is just we're innovative. We're on the cutting edge. We're looking at things that are different and maybe haven't been tackled before. Football is a fast-growing sport, and I think the ability to create some exposure again for our team, find a new fanbase that can say Oregon is their favorite team, and then create those unique experiences for our players are all reasons this trip made a lot of sense," Lanning said.
Oddly enough, the Oregon Ducks have long had a connection to Japanese culture. Podcaster Ted Leroux recently shared a commercial made by the University of Oregon in the early 1990's featuring the football team singing Oregon's fight song in Japanese to promote their Japanese language degree.
There's also the through-line of sportswear brand Nike and their support of Oregon athletics after developing their aesthetic thanks to influence from Japanese culture. In 1964, when Nike co-founder Phil Knight originally created the brand as "Blue Ribbon Sports" alongside fellow co-founder, investor, and track coach Bill Bowerman, the way the company gained enough money to make their own shoe designs was by importing and distributing running shoes from the Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger.
In fact, Oregon's "Shoe Duck" uniforms that tribute Knight, included a shoulder patch featuring Mt. Hood in Oregon juxtaposed to Mt. Fuji in Japan, highlighting the deep ties Nike (and therefore the Ducks) has with the country of Japan.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.