WATCH: Jamal Hill Talks Secondary in Oregon Spring Football
The Oregon secondary is set to take a jump in 2021. The addition of Marcel Yates from Cal adds a strong coach with defensive coordinator experience who has fielded strong secondaries in recent years.
Jamal Hill, Verone McKinley, Bennett Williams, and Daymon David are just some of the names from a capable group.
Hill met with the media this week to talk about his growth and development in spring football in the above video.
