WATCH: Jamal Hill Talks Secondary in Oregon Spring Football

Hill broke out against USC and is looking to carry that success into the 2021 season.
The Oregon secondary is set to take a jump in 2021. The addition of Marcel Yates from Cal adds a strong coach with defensive coordinator experience who has fielded strong secondaries in recent years.

Jamal Hill, Verone McKinley, Bennett Williams, and Daymon David are just some of the names from a capable group.

Hill met with the media this week to talk about his growth and development in spring football in the above video.

