WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Updates During Bye Week

    October 7, 2021
    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries, Team Progress During Bye Week

    Hear the latest from Eugene as the Ducks examine where they fell short on the Farm and how they can prepare for Cal next week.
    Mario Cristobal met with the media Thursday as the team works through practice and tries to heal up during the bye week.

    He touched on various topics including:

    -The latest on Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead

    -CJ Verdell and Bennett Williams' injuries

    -The quarterback situation

    CJ Verdell to miss remainder of 2021 season

