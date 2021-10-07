WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Updates During Bye Week

Hear the latest from Eugene as the Ducks examine where they fell short on the Farm and how they can prepare for Cal next week.

Mario Cristobal met with the media Thursday as the team works through practice and tries to heal up during the bye week.

He touched on various topics including:

-The latest on Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead

-CJ Verdell and Bennett Williams' injuries

-The quarterback situation

More from Ducks Digest

CJ Verdell to miss remainder of 2021 season

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE