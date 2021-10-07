WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Updates During Bye Week

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries, Team Progress During Bye Week
Mario Cristobal met with the media Thursday as the team works through practice and tries to heal up during the bye week.
He touched on various topics including:
-The latest on Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead
-CJ Verdell and Bennett Williams' injuries
-The quarterback situation
The Ducks are looking to get back on track after losing to Stanford
Elite Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon
The Ducks have reeled in another top prospect for their impressive 2022 class
Bennett Williams out for Remainder of Season
The veteran safety was off to a scorching start and did not play against Stanford
CJ Verdell to miss remainder of 2021 season
