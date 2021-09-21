WATCH: Ty Thompson Talks College Debut vs. Stony Brook

The freshman was called upon after starter Anthony Brown exited with an injury.

Oregon's week 3 game against Stony Brook gave the team an opportunity to give 80 players snaps. This was particularly important for the freshman class, given that time in a warmup game is a lot more ideal than a game against a Pac-12 rival or high-caliber program.

That said, the Ducks weren't satisfied going into the locker room against the Seawolves only leading 17-7. The end of the first half saw starting quarterback Anthony Brown sacked on consecutive plays, and he wouldn't return in the second half after suffering an undisclosed injury on one of those sacks.

Thompson has been praised by the coaching staff for his poise and preparation since coming to Oregon.

He went in depth on how it felt to take his first snaps at the college level and when he knew he won the No. 2 quarterback job.

