Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa
The weather forecast for Oregon’s road game against Iowa is becoming increasingly concerning and could play a major role in Saturday’s outcome - a matchup loaded with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. Conditions in Iowa City are expected to be frigid, with temperatures predicted to dip below freezing and rain or snow in the forecast at Kinnick Stadium.
This could create a major test for both teams. The Ducks have not yet played in a snow game this season but did play in rainy conditions in wins over the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers. Slippery footing and swirling winds could affect everything from quarterback Dante Moore’s passing efficiency to overall game tempo.
The weather could play to Iowa's advantage. The Hawkeyes’ physical, defense-first style and reliance on the run game are well suited to adverse conditions. With so much at stake in the Big Ten race - and both teams still chasing a spot in the College Football Playoff - the elements may end up being as much of a factor as the players themselves.
The Weather Forecast for Oregon vs. Iowa
Kickoff between Oregon and Iowa is set for 12:30 p.m. PT (2:30 p.m. local time), and the latest forecast suggests that weather could be a real factor. With a low temperature around 26, it is expected to be around 40 degrees at kickoff.
It will be windy - with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. There is a chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, per the National Weather Service. Ducks fans are hoping that the snow holds until after the game ends.
The forecasts will be something to watch - as it can still shift before kickoff. Notably, the outlook has steadily worsened throughout the week.
Oregon enters the matchup as a favorite - listed at 6.5 points on FanDuel - but plenty of analysts view this as a potential upset in the making. The projected total has already dropped to 40.5 points as forecasts worsen, reflecting expectations for a lower-scoring, grind-it-out battle. With cold, wet conditions and two teams that prefer to lean on the run game, this one could turn into an old-school slugfest at Kinnick Stadium.
The Ducks Can Handle Rain
They say it never rains in Autzen Stadium - but the Ducks are definitely accustomed to rainy conditions. It steadily poured in their last game vs. Wisconsin and Oregon proved it could handle the adversity.
Back on Sept. 13, in Oregon’s 34–14 win over Northwestern, the Ducks started off a bit sluggish after warming up in rainy conditions. But once they found their rhythm, they took full control — building a 34–0 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.
After their second bye week, the No. 9 Ducks hit the road aiming to keep the nation’s longest active road winning streak alive against Iowa. With just four regular-season games remaining, Oregon controls its own College Football Playoff fate. Every matchup matters, and a hostile crowd at Kinnick Stadium ensures this won’t be an easy test.
Iowa's record is 6-2 overall, with losses to Indiana and their rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings but remain unranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
"I'm shocked this team isn't ranked if you look at the way they have been playing, especially recently and the job they've done. They have jumped out really fast against a Minnesota team that plays good football and had a big win this past weekend. I think this team is not getting near enough credit that they deserve for the kind of team they are," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.
