Weather Intensifies For Oregon Ducks Game At Iowa

The weather forecast for Oregon’s road game against Iowa is growing more concerning and could play a major role in the outcome - a matchup with huge Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. Freezing temperatures and possible snow are expected at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Bri Amaranthus

In this story:

This could create a major test for both teams. The Ducks have not yet played in a snow game this season but did play in rainy conditions in wins over the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers. Slippery footing and swirling winds could affect everything from quarterback Dante Moore’s passing efficiency to overall game tempo.

The weather could play to Iowa's advantage. The Hawkeyes’ physical, defense-first style and reliance on the run game are well suited to adverse conditions. With so much at stake in the Big Ten race - and both teams still chasing a spot in the College Football Playoff - the elements may end up being as much of a factor as the players themselves.

The Weather Forecast for Oregon vs. Iowa

Kickoff between Oregon and Iowa is set for 12:30 p.m. PT (2:30 p.m. local time), and the latest forecast suggests that weather could be a real factor. With a low temperature around 26, it is expected to be around 40 degrees at kickoff.

It will be windy - with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. There is a chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, per the National Weather Service. Ducks fans are hoping that the snow holds until after the game ends.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Au
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The forecasts will be something to watch - as it can still shift before kickoff. Notably, the outlook has steadily worsened throughout the week.

Oregon enters the matchup as a favorite - listed at 6.5 points on FanDuel - but plenty of analysts view this as a potential upset in the making. The projected total has already dropped to 40.5 points as forecasts worsen, reflecting expectations for a lower-scoring, grind-it-out battle. With cold, wet conditions and two teams that prefer to lean on the run game, this one could turn into an old-school slugfest at Kinnick Stadium.

The Ducks Can Handle Rain

They say it never rains in Autzen Stadium - but the Ducks are definitely accustomed to rainy conditions. It steadily poured in their last game vs. Wisconsin and Oregon proved it could handle the adversity.

Back on Sept. 13, in Oregon’s 34–14 win over Northwestern, the Ducks started off a bit sluggish after warming up in rainy conditions. But once they found their rhythm, they took full control — building a 34–0 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore Dan Lanning block touchdown quote freshman wide receiver five-star recruit
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore / Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on SI

After their second bye week, the No. 9 Ducks hit the road aiming to keep the nation’s longest active road winning streak alive against Iowa. With just four regular-season games remaining, Oregon controls its own College Football Playoff fate. Every matchup matters, and a hostile crowd at Kinnick Stadium ensures this won’t be an easy test.

Iowa's record is 6-2 overall, with losses to Indiana and their rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings but remain unranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

"I'm shocked this team isn't ranked if you look at the way they have been playing, especially recently and the job they've done. They have jumped out really fast against a Minnesota team that plays good football and had a big win this past weekend. I think this team is not getting near enough credit that they deserve for the kind of team they are," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

