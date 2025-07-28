What Bo Nix's Denver Broncos Teammates Are Saying About Him
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has only been with the franchise for one season, but he has made an immediate impact both on and off the field.
As the former Oregon Ducks star enters his second year in the NFL, he continues to gather hype from his Broncos teammates and coaches.
Broncos Safety Applauds Nix’s Mentality
Denver safety Brandon Jones was among the latest players to speak highly of Nix to the media on Saturday.
Jones praised the sophomore quarterback, while also seemingly taking a shot at his former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The safety said he always wanted to play with a quarterback who “has that dog mentality.”
“It’s crazy how much and how fast he’s continued to grow,” Jones said about Nix. “I saw it from a game-to-game basis, which in my opinion is super rare, especially as a young rookie quarterback coming in. Usually you see that second year jump … I’ve always wanted to be with a quarterback that has that dog mentality.”
Several of Nix’s teammates, such as tight end Adam Trautman and offensive tackle Garett Bolles, have been vocal about the quarterback’s influence on the team since his arrival. Nix gave a humble response during training camp to his teammates, calling him the face of the franchise.
“I just want to continue to show these guys that I’m willing to work and find every which way we can to find wins and find every which way for me to get better,” Nix said. “I know I got a lot of growth left, a lot to be done, but these guys are going to help me get there. We’re just out here sharpening each other.”
Nix’s Progression
Jones joined the Broncos ahead of Nix’s rookie season. Nix struggled early in 2024, throwing two interceptions in his debut and going three games without recording a passing touchdown.
But as Jones said, the quarterback showed improvement as the season went on. He set a franchise record for rookie quarterback wins and finished the season with 29 passing touchdowns on 3,775 yards.
Nix displayed a similar progression during his collegiate career. He struggled to find consistency during his three seasons with the Auburn Tigers. Nix won the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019. However, he was inaccurate at times with the Tigers, and the team had a difficult time winning games.
The quarterback went on to reinvent his career with the Ducks, transferring in 2022. Even though Oregon has a known history for producing great quarterbacks, Nix exited the program as its all-time leader in completion percentage. He finished his college career as a Heisman Trophy finalist and put the Ducks on the brink of the College Football Playoff.
After the rocky start to his Denver tenure, Nix led the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2015. He enters his second year looking to take the Broncos back to the postseason for a second consecutive season.
Nix will look to have a smoother start than 2024, when Denver started on a three-game losing streak, when the season begins against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 7.