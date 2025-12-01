What Bo Nix's Comments Reveal About Marcus Mariota's Reputation
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota squared off on Sunday Night Football, and although Denver ultimately came away with a 27-26 win, Mariota's performance turned heads and left a strong impression.
It was a battle of two former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks and Nix spoke at length about the admiration he has for Mariota, which dates back to his childhood.
Mariota's early influence on Nix is clear. Nix grew up watching Mariota help elevate Oregon into a national brand and become the Ducks first and only Heisman Trophy winner. Nix opened up on how Mariota is one of the defining quarterbacks of his era and a player who helped shape how young athletes across the country perceived the Ducks.
Bo Nix's Revealing Comments About Marcus Mariota
Mariota is in his 11th NFL season and is highly regarded as one of the best locker room "team first" players in the league. Against the Broncos, Mariota filled in for the injured Jayden Daniels, and the Commanders lost when a two-point conversion pass was knocked down on the last play of overtime. The thrilling game was highlighted by exciting plays from both Mariota and Nix.
"A guy like that...he deserves to go out there and perform at that level," Nix said about Mariota after the win. "You almost wish both teams could win a game like that."
Nix's respect for Mariota is clear.
“Yes, he’s a great guy. When he was at Oregon, I was back in elementary grade school, [and] loved watching him play. He was one of the best quarterbacks of his time, of his generation, definitely of mine," Nix said of Mariota before the game. "I knew of him, and that’s really about when Oregon was put on the map for a lot of us back on the other side of the country. I knew Oregon football was big and knew it was a great destination because of guys like that, because of Marcus."
Nix got to meet Mariota when the two connected during offseason training sessions in Eugene.
"When I got there, he was out there for a few weeks at a time, training in the offseason. I got to talk with him and just catch up," Nix said about Mariota. "He’s a great guy, always asking about life, how it’s going, and all that kind of stuff. Just very humble for all that he’s done. He’s very humble and just a great player. One that a lot of us have admired watching over the course of time."
Mariota's humble reputation shines through, even for opposing quarterbacks like Nix. The two shared a cool moment after the game in the video below.
Mariota's impact in Eugene was celebrated as the Ducks inducted him into the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class during the win over USC. He is a beloved Oregon player who set a Pac-12 conference record for most touchdowns in a season with 58.
What Bo Nix Said About Dan Lanning
Led by Nix, the Denver Broncos are currently 10-2 and lead the AFC West, tied with the New England Patriots for the best record in the AFC Conference. The win over Washington extended Denver's ninth straight win.
His comments about the Ducks hasn't stopped with Mariota. In his second NFL season, Nix has made sure to stay connected to his Eugene family. He joined the Pat McAfee Show, ahead of Oregon's top-15 matchup vs. USC to give a ringing endorsement of Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
"He is (an electric coach) and he doesn’t fake it when he gets on screen. This is what you get at all times, and he’s one of the best coaches in America, in my opinion. and he helped me get to where I am today. I owe him a lot, but obviously I’d be saying the same stuff if he wasn’t on the program with us, but I love coach Lanning. We had a great two-year run together, and I wish I could run it back any day," Nix said.
"Love you, buddy. Appreciate you, man," Lanning responded with a smile to his former player. "Keep ballin’."
"Perfect timing, I needed to holler at coach anyways. That was good," Nix said once Lanning left the show.