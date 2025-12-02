Bo Nix’s Candid Super Bowl Remarks Spotlight a Wild Shot at History
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has led the Denver Broncos to a 10-2 record and nine straight victories. Nix and Denver coach Sean Payton have not been shy about verbalizing their Super Bowl goals. Nix's candid comments shine light on two wild facts.
First, every Denver team that has started 10-2 has reached the Super Bowl (2015, 2013, 1997, 1999.)
Second, a former Oregon Ducks quarterback has never started for a Super Bowl-winning team. Nix has a chance to make Oregon history and be the first one if Denver wins Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
According to the Ducks’ Super Bowl-winners list, Bill Musgrave (who played quarterback at Oregon from 1987-1990) won a ring with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was third-string. Although Musgrave did appear in Super Bowl XXIX where he threw a pass for six yards. Dennis Dixon (who played quarterback at Oregon from 2004-2007) was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams... the Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XLIII) and Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl XLVII) but he did not start.
What did Nix say about the Super Bowl? What are the Broncos chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?
Bo Nix’s Candid Super Bowl Remarks
Nix was asked if the Super Bowl stat about 10-2 Broncos teams adds pressure to him and the team.
"I think there's no added pressure... Every season starts with a goal. And our goal is to make a Super Bowl run and not just make it. We just want to win the whole thing," Nix said.
"The funny thing about stats is tomorrow you're going to wake up, there's going to be a new stat. They're just that. They're just a stat. They have nothing to do with the football game. They can't grow legs and go out there and score touchdowns for you. So for us, we have to continue to figure out a way to put all the distractions, all the noise, everything aside, and just continue to play as one team," Nix continued.
Denver controls its own destiny with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos' first AFC West division title in a decade and the No. 1 seed in the conference is within reach. The question that gets raised for Denver's playoff run is surrounding their close games against Washington, Las Vegas, Tennessee and the both New York teams.
"We've shown great improvement. But we definitely don't want to stop here. This is not where we wanted to be. We didn't want to be 10-2," Nix said.
The work is far form over but Nix sounds like he is up for it. Oddmakers have less confidence as FanDuel gives Denver the seventh-best odds at +1200 to win the Super Bowl this season.
Bo Nix Stays Connected To Eugene, Ducks
In his second NFL season, Nix has made sure to stay connected to his Eugene family. He joined the Pat McAfee Show, ahead of Oregon's top-15 matchup vs. USC to give a ringing endorsement of Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
"He is (an electric coach) and he doesn’t fake it when he gets on screen. This is what you get at all times, and he’s one of the best coaches in America, in my opinion. and he helped me get to where I am today. I owe him a lot, but obviously I’d be saying the same stuff if he wasn’t on the program with us, but I love coach Lanning. We had a great two-year run together, and I wish I could run it back any day," Nix said.
Lanning and Nix developed a great bond during his two seasons at Oregon. Lanning traveled to be with Nix and his family on the night he was drafted.
The Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 (658-of-879). He also broke Ducks single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023.
... And it looks like he might still have a shot to etch his name in Oregon history books.
