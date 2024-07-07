End of an Era: Pac-12 Website Removes Oregon, Departing Team's Logos

Ducks Digest

As Oregon prepares for it’s upcoming season in the Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference is making the departure official. Last week, the Pac-12 website underwent a significant change: logos of all the schools that realigned to different conferences were removed, leaving only two.

Olivia Cleary

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe (10) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE-July 1, 2024, marked a monumental shift for The Pac-12 Conference.

What once was a powerhouse brand of West Coast football is down to just two teams and now it is website official. On Monday, the Pac-12 Conference removed the logos of teams who departed from the website. The schools removed are UCLA, Oregon, Washington, USC (all to the Big Ten), Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah (all to the Big 12), and California and Stanford who joined the ACC.

Washington State and Oregon State are the two lone schools who remain in the conference. These two Pacific Northwest programs now face an uncertain future. While the Pac-12 brand remains, it is nowhere close to its former self.

Their schedules will be filled primarily with opponents from the Mountain West Conference, but they'll still face their in-state rivals, Oregon and Washington during the season. This will ensure at least one taste of Pac-12 tradition durring the season.

Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

The recent realignment of conferences marks a significant change in college football. The Big Ten has now stretched its reach from coast to coast, adding four major brands from the Pac-12. The realignment also allowed the Big Ten to capture the Los Angeles media market. The Big 12 has also exteded its reach with the addition of four former Pac-12 programs

Whether Washington State and Oregon State can find a way to keep the conference afloat is still to be determined.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA

One thing is certain: college football has entered a new era. Mega-conferences now dominate the landscape. New rivalries waiting to be forged and the national championship picture seems more wide open than ever before. While the loss of the Pac-12 is sad, the upcoming season promises to be exciting.

Published |Modified
