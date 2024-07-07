End of an Era: Pac-12 Website Removes Oregon, Departing Team's Logos
EUGENE-July 1, 2024, marked a monumental shift for The Pac-12 Conference.
What once was a powerhouse brand of West Coast football is down to just two teams and now it is website official. On Monday, the Pac-12 Conference removed the logos of teams who departed from the website. The schools removed are UCLA, Oregon, Washington, USC (all to the Big Ten), Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah (all to the Big 12), and California and Stanford who joined the ACC.
Washington State and Oregon State are the two lone schools who remain in the conference. These two Pacific Northwest programs now face an uncertain future. While the Pac-12 brand remains, it is nowhere close to its former self.
Their schedules will be filled primarily with opponents from the Mountain West Conference, but they'll still face their in-state rivals, Oregon and Washington during the season. This will ensure at least one taste of Pac-12 tradition durring the season.
The recent realignment of conferences marks a significant change in college football. The Big Ten has now stretched its reach from coast to coast, adding four major brands from the Pac-12. The realignment also allowed the Big Ten to capture the Los Angeles media market. The Big 12 has also exteded its reach with the addition of four former Pac-12 programs.
Whether Washington State and Oregon State can find a way to keep the conference afloat is still to be determined.
One thing is certain: college football has entered a new era. Mega-conferences now dominate the landscape. New rivalries waiting to be forged and the national championship picture seems more wide open than ever before. While the loss of the Pac-12 is sad, the upcoming season promises to be exciting.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.