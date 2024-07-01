Which Big Ten Team Has Most Annoying Fan Base? Oregon Ducks? Ohio State Buckeyes?
Are Oregon Ducks fans among the most annoying fanbases in the Big Ten Conference? Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA join the Big Ten this season and will face college football's top talent, plus many of the most annoying fan bases in the country.
However, Oregon fans are among the least annoying fanbases in college football according to a recent survey of 2,000 fans by Sportshandle. Ducks fans don't bother other people, as Oregon supporters received less than two percent of all votes as "most annoying."
The Alabama Crimson Tide fanbase takes the top spot as "most annoying" - earning 22 percent of all votes - which probably has a lot to do with their six recent National Championships under coach Nick Saban that could miff other teams' supporters.
Following Alabama is a bunch of Big Ten teams that could soon be irking Oregon fans as well, once Big Ten conference plays kicks off. The Ohio State Buckeyes are No. 2 most annoying on the list at 14 percent of those polled, and the national champion Michigan Wolverines are No. 3 at nine percent.
The Ducks host the Buckeyes on October 12th in a College Football Playoff-defining matchup and travel to face the Wolverines on November 2nd.
More Big Ten teams made the list of top-15 "most annoying" fanbases: No. 9 USC and No. 10 Penn State.
Notable for Oregon is that Colorado made the cut of the top-15 most annoying. The Ducks demolished coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes last season, 42-6, after some bothersome actions from Colorado players.
Rivalries definitely played a roll in how people voted. While Auburn fans earned only two percent of nationwide votes for most annoying, in Alabama, 20 percent of fans find Auburn’s fan base the most annoying.
Maybe the Oregon Duck mascot is so beloved that other fanbases aren't bothered by Ducks fans. It is surprising, given the flashy Nike uniforms, rising-star coach Dan Lanning and his recent success on the recruiting trail, that Oregon does not bug more fanbases.
Full list of college football's most annoying fanbases:
Alabama: 22%
Ohio State: 14%
Michigan: 9%
Notre Dame: 8%
Texas: 7%
Florida: 5%
Miami (FL): 5%
Florida State: 4%
USC: 4%
Penn State: 4%
Clemson: 3%
Georgia: 3%
Oklahoma: 2%
Auburn: 2%
Colorado: 2%
Others (including Oregon): 4%
